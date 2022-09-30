Indiana volleyball to face No. 6 Ohio State Saturday night in Wilkinson Hall

For the third time this season, Indiana volleyball will face off against a ranked opponent in No. 6 Ohio State.

The Hoosiers have yet to beat a ranked opponent, as they fell short against No. 21 Western Kentucky University and No. 9 Penn State earlier this season.

Ohio State head Coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg is entering her third year in Columbus with a 27-6 record and a trip to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 season under her belt.

This season, the Buckeyes have started 6-5. However, a record barely above .500 does not tell the full story of Ohio State’s season thus far. Eight of 11 of the Buckeyes’ games have come against ranked teams.

Among its impressive wins this season, Ohio State beat then-No. 10 Brigham Young University in straight sets and notched wins against then-No. 5 Georgia Institute of Technology and then-No. 3 University of Louisville.

In its most recent outing, Ohio State beat Rival Michigan 3-1 on the road. Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales led the team with 22 kills and a season high of 12 digs. The Buckeyes collectively hit a season-best 10 blocks, forcing the Wolverines to hit under .200.

The Hoosiers look to continue to improve this season, headlined by sophomore setter Camryn Haworth who is second in the conference in assists with 501 and third in service aces with 25.

Freshman outside hitter Candela Alonso-Corcelles has also stood out for Indiana, having reached the century mark in kills in her first season with the team. Through 15 games, she has 109 kills and totaled a career high of 15 against Maryland.

Fellow outside hitter sophomore Maddy Saris is third in the Big Ten in Kills with 197, highlighted by her season-best of 20 which also came against the Terrapins.

Indiana will be competing for its first ranked win since 2019. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm in Wilkinson Hall and will be broadcast on BTN+.