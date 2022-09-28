Indiana volleyball to dedicate match against Iowa to the Alzheimer’s Association

After a month of matches on the road, Indiana volleyball will return to Bloomington for its first home conference match against Iowa. The game will be at 7 pm on Wednesday in Wilkinson Hall

The Hoosiers are coming off a thrilling five-set win against Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The Hawkeyes have yet to beat a Big Ten opponent, falling short to No. 11 Purdue over the weekend.

When Indiana and Iowa played each other last season in Bloomington, the Hoosiers won the match in straight sets.

As Indiana Battles for its first Big Ten win at home, the team will aim to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Wednesday’s match was dubbed the ALZTogether Match and is administered through the movement The Longest Day.

ALZTogether’s mission is to escalate Athletic communities’ knowledge on the disease and unite Athletes in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Indiana Assistant head Coach Rachel Morris said this philanthropy draws close to her heart.

“It is my hope that by raising awareness through our sport, we can help end Alzheimer’s Disease and continue to help the families affected,” Morris said in a release. “I will personally be fighting in Honor of Joan Hodge and the entire Hodge family as they continue to navigate through the Trials and tribulations of this awful disease.”

Morris mentioned how she is joined by numerous members in the Indiana volleyball community who understand firsthand the effect of Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s disease impacts people of all generations, and we’re so grateful that these student athletes and coaches are lending their talents to this worthy cause,” the Longest Day manager Jennifer Buddenbaum said in the release. “This event will help raise awareness of the free resources that are available to those affected and fund research to bring us closer to our Ultimate goal: to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”

Accompanied by the traditional cream and crimson, Indiana volleyball will wear purple in the home match. Fans are welcome to show their support for the Alzheimer’s community and follow suit. The match will also be broadcast on BTN+.