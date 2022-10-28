Indiana volleyball faces Pivotal point of the season, chance to climb conference rankings

Indiana volleyball currently holds a three-match winning streak in the Big Ten for the first time since 2014 after wins over then No. 25-Michigan and Michigan State last weekend. The Hoosiers look to extend their streak this weekend against Rutgers at home Friday and in-state Rival No. 12 Purdue on the road Sunday.

Rutgers has one conference win this season, sitting at the bottom of the conference standings. Rutgers beat Michigan State in a five-set match Sept. 25 in Piscataway, New Jersey, but since that win, the Scarlet Knights have seen an eight-game losing streak.

Leading Rugers’ Squad is redshirt freshman outside hitter Alissa Kinkela, collecting 207 kills this season. Kinkela is from Melbourne, Australia and won seven consecutive Australian Volleyball League Championships during her early playing career.

Indiana volleyball was victorious in both Rutgers match-ups last season and carries an all-time 15-1 record against the Scarlet Knights.

After the Friday match, the Hoosiers will travel to Purdue and play in the annual Monon Spike Game. Indiana has had no luck in the past 14 attempts in trying to bring the Trophy home.

Despite Purdue being on a three-match losing streak, the Boilermakers are ranked No. 12 in the nation. The last time the two faced off, Indiana proved it could compete with Purdue, despite losing the five-set match. If Indiana volleyball can overcome Purdue this weekend, it will be the Hoosiers’ first win over the Boilermakers in over 10 years.

Purdue freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson leads the conference with 337 total kills, equating to 4.62 kills per set. Hudson earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors five times this season and Big Ten Player of the Week Accolades three times.

Indiana will face Rutgers at 7 pm Oct. 28 in Wilkinson Hall and Purdue at 1 pm Oct. 30 in West Lafayette, Indiana. The two matches will be streamed on BTN+.