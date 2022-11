The Indiana University Women’s basketball team beat Kentucky Wesleyan 86-43 during an exhibition game Friday night at Assembly Hall.

https://iuhoosiers.com/news/2022/11/4/womens-basketball-no-11-iu-gets-past-kentucky-wesleyan-in-exhibition-86-43

