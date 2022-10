The Indiana University men’s soccer team beat Notre Dame 1-0 Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana.

IU’s Ryan Wittenbrink (18) scored the Hoosiers’ only goal against Notre Dame on a penalty kick 25 minutes into the first half.

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Herbert Endeley (17) plays against Notre Dame goal keeper Bryan Dowd (31) during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Patrick McDonald (22) plays against Notre Dame’s Wyatt Borso (27) during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Tommy Mihalic (10) plays against Notre Dame’s Mo Williams (14) during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Ryan Wittenbrink (18) takes a shot against Notre Dame during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Ryan Wittenbrink (18) takes a shot against Notre Dame during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Ryan Wittenbrink (18) reacts after missing a shot against Notre Dame during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Herbert Endeley (17) is fouled while playing against Notre Dame’s during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Herbert Endeley (17) reacts after being fouled while playing against Notre Dame’s during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Ryan Wittenbrink (18) scores on a kick against Notre Dame during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Ryan Wittenbrink (18) celebrates after scoring on a kick against Notre Dame during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Nyk Sessock (11) plays against Notre Dame during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Karsen Henderlong (7) plays against Notre Dame during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Maoloune Goumballe (14) plays against Notre Dame’s Sebastian Green (24) during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Quinten Helmer (12) plays against Notre Dame’s KK Baffour (16) during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – OCTOBER 5: Indiana University’s Tommy Mihalic (10) plays against Notre Dame’s KK Baffour (16) during an NCAA men’s soccer game on October 5, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. The Indiana Hoosiers beat Notre Dame 1-0. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)