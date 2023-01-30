Indiana Students To Get Free FAFSA Filing Help At College Goal Sunday – InkFreeNews.com

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS — Financial aid professionals from all across Indiana will be volunteering at 37 sites, including locations in Warsaw, Goshen and Plymouth, to help collegebound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event is set for 2 pm Feb. 26.

Click here for a complete list of locations.

Warsaw – Ivy Tech Community College, 2545 Silveus Crossing

Goshen – Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St.

Plymouth – Plymouth High School, No. 1 Big Red Dr.

The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by the State of Indiana priority deadline of April 15 to guarantee state aid for those who qualify. One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.

“Indiana is first in the Midwest and fifth in the Nation in providing need-based financial aid to Hoosier students. But students must file the FAFSA to claim those funds, which go a long way in making the costs of college manageable for students and families,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery. “If you are considering education beyond high school, filing the FAFSA should be your first step, so you don’t leave money on the table. You don’t have to go it alone, either, as College Goal Sunday offers one-on-one help from financial aid experts.”

Now in its 34th year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time. College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association.

College Goal Sunday doubles the help offered

“The event on Feb. 26 will be the second College Goal Sunday event ISFAA is offering this FAFSA filing season,” said Bill Wozniak, co-chair of College Goal Sunday. “We hope all Hoosiers take advantage of College Goal Sunday, file the FAFSA and get one step closer to fulfilling their educational goals.”

“Students who don’t complete their financial aid paperwork properly and on time are often very disappointed when they find out how much financial aid they lost,” said Wozniak. “This is why the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association not only continues to provide College Goal Sunday but offers two events during the year. If our assistance gives students a better chance at education beyond high school and less debt, we’re fulfilling our mission.”