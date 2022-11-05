Indiana statewide high school Sectional winners

Sectional football Champions were crowned Friday night. See which Indiana teams lifted trophies and still have a path to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Football Playoffs schedule:IHSAA 2022 regional matchups

Indiana high school football roundup:Scores, highlights, stats from Sectional Finals

CLASS 6A

Sectional 1

Lafayette Jeff 38, Crown Point 28

Sectional 2

Carroll 34, Warsaw 17

Sectional 3

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Fishers 13

Sectional 4

Westfield 42, Noblesville 21

Sectional 5

Brownsburg 56, Avon 21

Sectional 6

Cathedral 33, Lawrence Central 13

Sectional 7

Warren Central 43, Perry Meridian 7

Sectional 8

Center Grove 49, Columbus North 14

CLASS 5A

Sectional 9

Merrillville 52, Hammond Central 8

Sectional 10

Valparaiso 14, Chesterton 7

Sectional 11

Mishawaka 38, Concord 17

Sectional 12

Fort Wayne Snider 25, Fort Wayne North 21

Sectional 13

Plainfield 13, Decatur Central 10

Sectional 14

Whiteland 24, Franklin 0

Sectional 15

Bloomington South 24, Bloomington North 7

Sectional 16

Castle 28, Evansville North 18

CLASS 4A

Sectional 17

New Prairie 49, Hobart 28

Sectional 18

Northridge 34, NorthWood 17

Sectional 19

Columbia City 27, Leo 21

Sectional 20

Kokomo 44, Mississinewa 13

Sectional 21

Roncalli 21, Brebeuf Jesuit 14

Sectional 22

New Palestine 43, Connersville 14

Sectional 23

East Central 47, Martinsville 0

Sectional 24

Evansville Memorial 33, Boonville 14

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

West Lafayette 44, Hanover Central 17

Sectional 26

Knox 42, Jimtown 21

Sectional 27

Yorktown 42, Norwell 41

Sectional 28

Bishop Chatard 49, Guerin Catholic 13

Sectional 29

Monrovia 19, Danville 14

Sectional 30

Owen Valley 56, Pike Central 9

Sectional 31

Lawrenceburg 33, Batesville 7

Sectional 32

Southridge 42, Heritage Hills 14

CLASS 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 56, Bremen 13

Sectional 34

Lafayette Central Catholic 24, Rochester 8

Sectional 35

Fort Wayne Luers 35, Eastside 21

Sectional 36

Bluffton 42, Eastbrook 35

Sectional 37

Linton-Stockton 33, Sullivan 24

Sectional 38

Lapel 21, Heritage Christian 20

Sectional 39

Triton Central 10, Scecina 7

Sectional 40

Evansville Mater Dei 35, North Posey 0

CLASS A

Sectional 41

North Judson 54, Culver 0

Sectional 42

Park Tudor 49, Traders Point Christian 20

Sectional 43

Carroll-Flora 47, West Central 6

Sectional 44

Adams Central 41, Northfield 13

Sectional 45

Sheridan 75, Hagerstown 36

Sectional 46

North Decatur 56, Knightstown 6

Sectional 47

Lutheran 56, Covenant Christian 0

Sectional 48

Providence 21, Tecumseh 7