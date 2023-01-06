Indiana State men’s basketball to host alumni game and ceremony Jan. 28

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State men’s basketball will welcome back former Sycamores Saturday, Jan. 28 as ISU hosts its annual alumni game at Hulman Center. Sycamore Athletics will Honor former players, coaches and Managers as ISU takes on the UNI Panthers.

Tip-off is set for 2 pm and there will be a complimentary dinner following the game with the current team and staff in the Varsity Club room of Hulman Center. Drinks and cocktails will begin 20 minutes after the game with a program and dinner buffet to follow.

Up to four (4) complimentary tickets to the game will be provided to each alumnus who registers.

The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Click here to register.

For ticket questions, contact Austin Bishop at [email protected] or (812) 237-8972. For questions regarding the event, contact Danny Plasencia at (812) 237-6119 or [email protected]

FOLLOW THE SYCAMORES

For the latest information on Sycamore Basketball, be sure to visit GoSycamores.com. You can also find the team on social media, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Fans can also receive updates on Sycamore Athletics by downloading the March On App from both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

– -March On- –