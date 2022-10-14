Indiana State Men’s and Women’s Basketball Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Single game tickets for the 2022-23 Indiana State men’s and women’s basketball season are on sale now as the Sycamores continue preparations for the upcoming seasons.

Those seeking more information on single game and season tickets can contact Assistant Manager of Athletic Ticketing Austin Bishop by phone at 812-237-8972 or via email at [email protected] Fans can also call 877-ISU-TIXS or email [email protected] Fans can also buy season tickets online by clicking HERE.

Tickets will also be available for sale at the ‘Tipoff in the Forest’ event scheduled to be held at Hulman Center on Thursday, October 27, at 6 pm

The men’s basketball schedule features 16 home games inside the Hulman Center including the November 1 exhibition against Tusculum. The Sycamores take the court under second-year head Coach Josh Schertz and boasts one of the more experienced rosters in the Missouri Valley Conference this season as ISU welcomes back six of their top seven scorers from the 2021-22 season.

Along with the previously announced 10-game MVC home schedule, the Sycamores will also host Tusculum (Nov. 1), Green Bay (Nov. 7), Ball State (Nov. 12), North Dakota State (Nov. 17), Trinity Christian (Nov. 27), and Northern Illinois (Dec. 22). The full schedule can be seen HERE .

The men’s single game ticket prices are set:

Lower Level I – $25

Lower Level II – $15

Upper Level – $8

Upper Level Youth – $6

The 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule features 18 home games inside the Hulman Center including the November 3 exhibition against Lincoln (Mo.). The Sycamores take the court under second-year head Coach Chad Killinger with ISU looking to build off an 11-win season that culminated in the team winning their first postseason game since 2014.

Along with the previously announced 10-game MVC home schedule, the Sycamores will welcome Saint Louis (Nov. 7), Central Michigan (Nov. 16), Ohio (Nov. 26), Chicago State (Nov. 29), Western Kentucky ( Dec. 15), Purdue Fort Wayne (Dec. 18), and Detroit Mercy (Dec. 21) during the regular season. The full schedule can be seen HERE .

The Women’s single game ticket prices are set:

Lower Level – $8

Lower Level Youth – $6

