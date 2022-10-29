Indiana State golf wraps up the fall season at the Ozarks National Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Sycamores hit the road for the final time in the 2022 fall season as Indiana State is set to compete at the Ozarks National Invitational Women’s golf tournament on October 31-November 2.

The three-day, three-round event will be held at the Ozarks National Golf Club in Hollister, Mo. and will feature a shotgun start on all three dates. The Par-72, 6,125-yard course is ranked no. 30 in Golf Digest Top 100 Public Courses in America and lives up to its Billing as noted by ISU head golf Coach Greg Towne .

“Ozark National is one of the best tests we play all year,” Towne said. “We’re looking at Fantastic conditions and difficult shots. It’s a good follow up to our last two events to see if our young players can follow through on course strategy.”

The Sycamores are one of 11 teams competing in the tournament and join fellow MVC opponents Missouri State (host), Bradley, Drake, Murray State, and Northern Iowa in the field.

Indiana State is coming off an eighth-place finish in their last tournament at the Charles Braun Invitational held on October 24-25. The Sycamores battled both the field and the elements on the final day of the 36-hole event.

Junior Molly Lee topped the Sycamores in the field with the Kaohsiung, Taiwan native staying consistent throughout the two days to pace Indiana State. Kristen Hobbs and Chelsea Morrow also posted top-50 finishes in the tournament, while freshmen Briana LeMaire and Yang Tai also took the field to continue strong Inaugural campaigns.

The Sycamores lineup remains the same heading into the week with sophomores Grace Welty joining the field as an individual.

All three rounds will tee off at 10:30 am ET. Live results can be found here .

