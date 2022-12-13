Indiana soccer vs. Syracuse score updates, Highlights

Indiana men’s soccer goes for the 2022 NCAA Championship Monday night against Syracuse in Cary, NC The Hoosiers defeated Pitt 2-0 on Friday to reach the title game.

IU (14-4-6), seeking its 9th national championship and first since 2012, is led by Ryan Wittenbrink (10 goals this season, 18 career, and 16 career assists) and Tommy Mihalic (7 goals this year, 12 career) . Goaltender JT Harms has allowed 16 goals with 32 saves in 17 matches, but IU has not allowed a goal in the tournament. Daniel Munie is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Syracuse (18-2-4) beat Creighton 3-2 to reach the title match. Levonte Johnson has 11 goals this season and Nathan Opoku 10. Russell Shealy has allowed 16 goals and saved 69 shots this season. This is the Orange’s first Championship game appearance.

Halftime: Syracuse 2, Indiana 1

The Orange are 12-0-0 when leading at Halftime this season.

38th minute: Syracuse misses on a close shot

Amferney Sinclair’s shot goes over the top of the goal.

33rd minute: Syracuse 2, Indiana 1

Curt Calov puts the Orange back on top. That’s an assist from David Opoku.

31st minute: Indiana 1, Syracuse 1

Patrick McDonald gets the rebound off a corner kick and strikes it into the right side of the net.

24th minute: Syracuse 1, Indiana 0

David Opoku puts in a left-footer in the upper left corner of the net. That’s his 11th goal of the season and the first allowed by IU in the NCAA Tournament.

19th minute: IU’s JT Harms with another save

17th minute: Syracuse attacks

Jeorgio Kocevski misses wide right, but Noah Singelmann soon gets a close shot that JT Harms saves. Syracuse’s ensuing corner kick is ineffective.

16th minute: Syracuse gets a yellow card

Abdi Salim trips Samuel Sarver near midfield, drawing the penalty.

13th minute: Ryan Wittenbrink’s shot is denied

IU’s leading scorer strikes hard from the top of the box, but it’s stopped by Syracuse goaltender Russel Shealy.

6th minute: IU misses from a corner kick

Samuel Sarver’s header off a corner kick is wide right.

4th minute: IU misses an opportunity

Herbert Endenley is wide left on an attempt from just a few yards in front of the goal.

3rd minute: IU defends Syracuse twice

Brett Bebej stops Syracuse's Levonte Johnson on one play

Indiana men’s soccer national championships

Indiana is 8-8 in national title matches. The Hoosiers won the national championship in 1982, ’83, ’88, ’98, ’99, 2003, ’04 and ’12. They were national runners-up in 1976, ’78, ’80, ’84, ’94, 2001, ’17 and ’20.