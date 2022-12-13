Indiana soccer vs. Syracuse score updates, Highlights

Indiana men’s soccer goes for the 2022 NCAA Championship Monday night against Syracuse in Cary, NC The Hoosiers defeated Pitt 2-0 on Friday to reach the title game.

IU (14-4-6), seeking its 9th national championship and first since 2012, is led by Ryan Wittenbrink (10 goals this season, 18 career, and 16 career assists) and Tommy Mihalic (7 goals this year, 12 career) . Goaltender JT Harms has allowed 16 goals with 32 saves in 17 matches, but IU has not allowed a goal in the tournament. Daniel Munie is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Syracuse (18-2-4) beat Creighton 3-2 to reach the title match. Levonte Johnson has 11 goals this season and Nathan Opoku 10. Russell Shealy has allowed 16 goals and saved 69 shots this season. This is the Orange’s first Championship game appearance.

Halftime: Syracuse 2, Indiana 1

The Orange are 12-0-0 when leading at Halftime this season.

38th minute: Syracuse misses on a close shot

Amferney Sinclair’s shot goes over the top of the goal.

