Indiana Quarterback Room Set For Spring Football With Addition Of Tayven Jackson

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tom Allen made a splash in the transfer Portal on Jan. 15 when former Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his commitment to Indiana.

It was a natural fit for Jackson and Allen, who’ve had a strong relationship dating back to Jackson’s early high school years at Center Grove in Greenwood, Ind.

“We had a scheduled time.” Allen said. “They called me every Sunday afternoon, and loved those talks we had together.”

