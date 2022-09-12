Indiana picked to win the Big Ten by Blue Ribbon college basketball Yearbook – Inside the Hall

One of the most notable college basketball yearbooks published annually, the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, was released recently in a digital format. Printed copies will be available at a later date.

After being picked to finish seventh last season, Blue Ribbon projects the Hoosiers to win the Big Ten this season. Blue Ribbon has Indiana No. 12 in its preseason top 25 and selected Trayce Jackson-Davis as a preseason first team All-American.

Here are some notes on Indiana, the Big Ten at-large and the national scene from the annual publication:

· Blue Ribbon predicts the order of finish in the Big Ten as follows: IndianaMichigan, Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Maryland, Penn State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Nebraska.

· Jackson-Davis is the Blue Ribbon pick for Big Ten player of the year.

· Minnesota’s Dawson Garcia is the Blue Ribbon pick for Big Ten newcomer of the year.

· The preseason Big Ten all-conference team, as selected by Blue Ribbon, is Jackson-Davis, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Iowa’s Kris Murray and Clifford Omoruyi of Rutgers.

· The top three Big Ten backcourts are Michigan State, Illinois and Ohio State.

· The top three Big Ten frontcourts are Indiana, Purdue and Michigan.

· Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky is Blue Ribbon’s pick for national player of the year and Nick Smith Jr. of Arkansas is the pick for newcomer of the year.

· Here are the Blue Ribbon preseason All-American teams:

First team: Jackson-Davis, Tshiebwe, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Houston’s Marcus Sasser.

Second team: Dickinson, Edey, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kendric Davis of Memphis and Jalen Wilson of Kansas.

Third team: Florida’s Colin Castleton, Miami’s Isaiah Wong, North Carolina’s Caleb Love, TCU’s Mike Miles Jr. and Duke’s Jeremy Roach.

Fourth team: UConn’s Adama Sanogo, UAB’s Jordan Walker, Smith Jr., Terrence Shannon of Illinois and Max Abmas of Oral Roberts.

The Blue Ribbon college basketball Yearbook is available to purchase here.

