Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers 1/6/23 NBA Picks, Predictions, Odds

The Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers meet Friday in NBA action at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Portland Trail Blazers have lost 6 of their last 9 games. The Indiana Pacers have won 6 of their last 8 games.

The Portland Trail Blazers are averaging 112.9 points on 47.9 percent shooting and allowing 112 points on 47.1 percent shooting. Damian Lillard is averaging 27.4 points and 4 rebounds, while Anfernee Simons is averaging 22.6 points and 3 rebounds. Jerami Grant is the third double-digit scorer and Jusuf Nurkic is grabbing 9.6 rebounds. The Portland Trail Blazers are shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc and 77.2 percent from the free throw line. The Portland Trail Blazers are allowing 35.9 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Indiana Pacers are averaging 115.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting and allowing 115.8 points on 46.8 percent shooting. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.7 points and 3.9 rebounds, while Buddy Hield is averaging 17.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin is the third double-digit scorer and Myles Turner is grabbing 7.9 rebounds. The Indiana Pacers are shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc and 79.4 percent from the free throw line. The Indiana Pacers are allowing 36.6 percent shooting from deep and are grabbing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games and 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall. The Pacers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 home games and 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall. The under is 5-1 in Trail Blazers last 6 overall. The over is 5-0 in Pacers last 5 overall. The Trail Blazers are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings in Indiana and 15-5 ATS in the last 20 meetings.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been rough to say the least these last couple of weeks, and they’re not great on the road, where they struggle defensively and lose by an average of 2.9 points. The Indiana Pacers have quietly been winning games, and that includes winning their last 5 games by an average of 6 points while shooting 51 percent from the field. We’re not being asked to lay much. Give me the Pacers.