Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
The New York Knicks (16-13) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (15-15) on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks
- The Pacers record 114.9 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 112.4 the Knicks allow.
- Indiana has a 12-6 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.
- New York has a 13-4 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Knicks put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (114.3) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (115.8).
- New York has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
- Indiana’s record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 114.3 points.
- The Pacers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- In games Indiana shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 11-6 overall.
- The Knicks have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- New York has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.0% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The active leader in points and assists for the Pacers this season is Tyrese Haliburton, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 10.7 assists per game.
- Myles Turner averages 17.4 points per game while adding 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Pacers.
- Buddy Hield leads active Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Haliburton averages 1.8 steals per game, while Turner swats 2.2 shots per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averages 22.4 points per game. He also records 9.0 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.
- Jalen Brunson is on the books for 20.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
- Randle is dependable from deep with 2.4 made Threes per game.
- Mitchell Robinson swats 1.9 shots per game on average this season. Brunson contributes on the defensive side with 1.1 steals per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/9/2022
|
Wizards
|
W 121-111
|
Mold
|
12/10/2022
|
Nets
|
L 136-133
|
Mold
|
12/12/2022
|
Heat
|
L 87-82
|
Mold
|
12/14/2022
|
Warriors
|
W 125-119
|
Mold
|
12/16/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
L 118-112
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Knicks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Celtics
|
–
|
Away
|
12/23/2022
|
Heat
|
–
|
Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Pelicans
|
–
|
Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Hawks
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/29/2022
|
Cavaliers
|
–
|
Mold
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/7/2022
|
Hawks
|
W 113-89
|
Mold
|
12/9/2022
|
Hornets
|
W 121-102
|
Away
|
12/11/2022
|
Kings
|
W 112-99
|
Mold
|
12/14/2022
|
Bulls
|
W 128-120
|
Away
|
12/16/2022
|
Bulls
|
W 114-91
|
Away
|
12/18/2022
|
Pacers
|
–
|
Away
|
12/20/2022
|
Warriors
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/21/2022
|
Raptors
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/23/2022
|
Bulls
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/25/2022
|
76ers
|
–
|
Mold
|
12/27/2022
|
Mavericks
|
–
|
Away
How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more
Once you have signed up for your free trial, installing Fubo and watching NBA games on your smart TV is easy:
- Roku: Press the home button on the remote. Go to streaming channels and go to Search Channels. Type in Fubo, select Add channel, press OK, sign in and watch.
- Apple TV: Go to the app store from the home screen, search for Fubo, download the Fubo TV app, sign in and watch.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick: Use the main menu on your Fire TV to search for the Fubo app. Select Get or the shopping cart icon to start your download, sign in, and watch.
- Google Chromecast: Press the Assistant button on your remote or select Search on the home screen. Say or type the name of the app you want to install. Select Install, sign in and watch.
- Samsung Smart TV: Press the Home button on your remote and navigate to Apps. Search for and select the Fubo app, press the Select button, then move to the detailed information screen. Select Install, and open. Sign in and watch.
.