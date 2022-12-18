Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New York Knicks (16-13) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (15-15) on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Knicks

The Pacers record 114.9 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 112.4 the Knicks allow.

Indiana has a 12-6 record when scoring more than 112.4 points.

New York has a 13-4 record when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.

The Knicks put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (114.3) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (115.8).

New York has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Indiana’s record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 114.3 points.

The Pacers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

In games Indiana shoots better than 45.0% from the field, it is 11-6 overall.

The Knicks have shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

New York has put together a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.0% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The active leader in points and assists for the Pacers this season is Tyrese Haliburton, who scores 19.7 points and dishes out 10.7 assists per game.

Myles Turner averages 17.4 points per game while adding 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Pacers.

Buddy Hield leads active Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Haliburton averages 1.8 steals per game, while Turner swats 2.2 shots per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averages 22.4 points per game. He also records 9.0 rebounds and racks up 3.6 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson is on the books for 20.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Randle is dependable from deep with 2.4 made Threes per game.

Mitchell Robinson swats 1.9 shots per game on average this season. Brunson contributes on the defensive side with 1.1 steals per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2022 Wizards W 121-111 Mold 12/10/2022 Nets L 136-133 Mold 12/12/2022 Heat L 87-82 Mold 12/14/2022 Warriors W 125-119 Mold 12/16/2022 Cavaliers L 118-112 Away 12/18/2022 Knicks – Mold 12/21/2022 Celtics – Away 12/23/2022 Heat – Away 12/26/2022 Pelicans – Away 12/27/2022 Hawks – Mold 12/29/2022 Cavaliers – Mold

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/7/2022 Hawks W 113-89 Mold 12/9/2022 Hornets W 121-102 Away 12/11/2022 Kings W 112-99 Mold 12/14/2022 Bulls W 128-120 Away 12/16/2022 Bulls W 114-91 Away 12/18/2022 Pacers – Away 12/20/2022 Warriors – Mold 12/21/2022 Raptors – Mold 12/23/2022 Bulls – Mold 12/25/2022 76ers – Mold 12/27/2022 Mavericks – Away

How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV & more

