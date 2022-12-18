Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2022 – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The New York Knicks (16-13) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (15-15) on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET on MSG and BSIN. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

