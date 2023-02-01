Indiana Pacers Rookies Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard named to NBA Rising Stars team

On Tuesday, the NBA named the 28 players who will participate in the rising stars game at All-Star weekend. The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars events are designed to showcase, “the NBA’s most exciting first and second-year players.”

The event features a three-game tournament in which the four teams created from the 28 invited players battle. The Quartet of squads will be coached by NBA Legends Pau Gasol, Jason Terry, Deron Williams, and Joakim Noah. Each game will be played to a final target score instead of being a timed game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button