Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard writes a message to fans

The Indiana Pacers have adopted a new approach to team building. The franchise is embarking on a long-term plan that features more development and more youth instead of Chasing small improvements each season. The front office diverged from their old ways in the hopes that it will lead to a higher wins ceiling in the future.

While they may be right about the ceiling being higher going forward, their new plan means that the team is entering a season with lower expectations than any season since perhaps as far back as the 1980s. The Pacers are young and growing, but they aren’t projected to win much this season — most oddsmakers foresee the blue and gold being one of the worst teams in the league.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button