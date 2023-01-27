Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton not named an NBA All-Star starter

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Indiana Pacers starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton will not be a starter in the 2023 NBA All-Star game.

Haliburton, in just his third season, is having a wonderful campaign. He is averaging 20.2 points and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game for the Pacers this year, and the blue and gold are 22-18 when he plays. When he sits due to injury, the Pacers are a weak 2-8.

