Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers welcome Toronto Raptors to town to open 2023

The Indiana Pacers host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for their first game of 2023. Both teams won their final game in 2022.

The Raptors are having a down year at 16-20, yet they actually have a slightly better net rating (+0.1) than the 20-17 Pacers (-0.6). Indiana beat Toronto by 18 in early November behind impressive second half play.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 pm Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

