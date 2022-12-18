Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host red-hot New York Knicks in Sunday afternoon battle

The Indiana Pacers return home for a quick one-game stay on Sunday as they host the New York Knicks. The Pacers will hope to get back over .500 as they fell to 15-15 with a loss on Friday night.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are the hottest team in the NBA. They have won a league-best six games in a row and have moved into the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. New York Shook up its rotation recently, and it has boosted the team in a big way.

