Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host red-hot New York Knicks in Sunday afternoon battle

The Indiana Pacers return home for a quick one-game stay on Sunday as they host the New York Knicks. The Pacers will hope to get back over .500 as they fell to 15-15 with a loss on Friday night.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are the hottest team in the NBA. They have won a league-best six games in a row and have moved into the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. New York Shook up its rotation recently, and it has boosted the team in a big way.

The Pacers and Knicks split a pair of games they played against each other in the preseason.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 5 pm Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, MSG Networks

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as they are +1.5 in the SI Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is 227.5.

Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report

For the Pacers, center Daniel Theis (right knee surgery) and wing Kendall Brown (right tibia) are out. Young forward Chris Duarte (left ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for the first time since his ankle injury in early November. Trevelin Queen may be in the G League as a part of his two-way contract.

For the Knicks, DaQuan Jeffries, Trevor Keels, and Obi Toppin are out.

Key Matchups

Tyrese Haliburton vs Jalen Brunson: The Knicks made a big splash this offseason and brought in Brunson to be their point guard. That signing has paid off in a big way as the 26-year old ball handler has been excellent for New York, averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 assists per game this season.

Haliburton will have his hands full containing the former Dallas Maverick. The Pacers point guard is averaging 20.7 points and 9.3 assists per game this month.

Jalen Smith vs Julius Randle: Last week, the Pacers made a starting lineup change based on matchups and moved Smith to the second unit for two games. However, the young big man started again on Friday night against Cleveland, a bigger team. Against Randle, a former All-Star bruising big man, Smith could draw another start.

He will have his hands full with the forceful forward. Randle is averaging 22.4 points per game and is strong on the glass, so Smith will need to hit hard and grab misses.