Indiana Pacers clutch woes return in loss vs New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks battled on Sunday night, and the game came down to clutch moments. That’s bad news for the Pacers. Since December 5, the Pacers have played eight games, and all eight of them have involved clutch time, which the NBA defines as a game being within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining.

The Pacers have gone 3-5 in that stretch, and two of those wins were against the Golden State Warriors. They are 1-5 against all other opponents in that stretch — the blue and gold have struggled to close games recently. Their battle with the Knicks was no exception.

