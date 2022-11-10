Indiana Pacers 22/23 City Edition Uniform: Built for Basketball

Amongst the cathedrals of basketball throughout the state that grew basketball, the Indiana Pacers 2022-23 City Edition uniform celebrates the past and present of Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the theme Built for Basketball.

Consistently noted as an Architectural crown Jewel and the premier venue in the country to experience live basketball, this year marks its official re-opening after a 3-year renovation; a renovation that elevated the building to provide players a distinct home-court advantage and fans an unmatched game night experience.

The uniform honors Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s iconic elements with a sleek design that also celebrates the new. It’s a glimpse of the future, with a nod to the past.

The nearly-black Pitch Blue base is a striking departure from previous uniforms and serves as a foundation for a modern team and building. The gold truss spanning the chest and down the legs of the shorts mimic the arena’s distinct structure. The Jock tag featuring “We Grow Basketball Here” harkens back to the Flipper board fashion that was beloved by fans and was a staple for communicating game schedules at the older Fieldhouse.

The shorts feature a new Built for Basketball badge honoring the state’s wealth basketball history speaking both to the building itself and the building of a team ready to pace a new Legacy for the Indiana Pacers.

