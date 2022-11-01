Indiana Miss Basketball, recruiting, coaching changes

Welcome back, everyone! The high school girls basketball season begins Tuesday night with 48 games on the docket for opening night.

It’s been a while since the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign, so here’s a crash course on the major offseason happenings.

Ashlynn Shade transferred

Yep, Ashlynn Shade, the nationally ranked, five-star UConn recruit, abruptly transferred from Noblesville to La Lumiere, a prep school in LaPorte.

The 5-10 guard led the Millers to the Class 4A title as a junior, and entered her final varsity season with 1,698 points, 606 rebounds, 282 assists, 314 steals and 17 blocks in 78 games played. Shade was the odds-on favorite to win Miss Basketball, but is ineligible for the award as she is no longer with an IHSAA school.

“While this decision was not easy, I am confident I am making the best decision for my personal development and family,” Shade wrote in an email to IndyStar.

The Chase for Miss Basketball is suddenly wide open

It was a foregone conclusion that Shade was going to win Miss Basketball had she finished out her career as a Noblesville Miller. Deservedly so. But with her no longer eligible, it’s anyone’s guess as to who the frontrunner should be.

I got the conversation started shortly after Shade made her announcement in a story you can find here.

Five to start the conversation with: New Palestine’s Isabella GizziZionsville’s Laila HullBedford North Lawrence’s Qualifying NormanSouth Bend Washington’s Rashunda Jones and East Central’s Josie Trabel.

I’m still comfortable with that Quintet as the “starting point” Entering the season, but there’s one player I forgot to mention among the others to consider/keep an eye on.

Mishawaka Marian senior Nevaeh Foster, a Western Kentucky commit, has 1,541 points (46% shooter), 233 assists and 244 steals in three varsity seasons. She stands a very good chance of eclipsing 2,000 career points and graduating inside the top-50 on the all-time points list. If Foster can also lead the Knights on a deep tournament run, she should be in the conversation.

The Reclassification process happened

New year, new cycle, new classes for a few teams.

The most notable changes:

>> Defending 3A Champion South Bend Washington moves to 4A. The Panthers were placed in Sectional 3, which — based on my Rudimentary projections — means they won’t have to worry about Fort Wayne Snider and/or Whoever Escapes Sectional 8 during regionals.

>> Silver Creek is also up to 4A after back-to-back Championship appearances.

>> From our neck of the woods: Newly eligible Purdue Poly joins 3A, as do Western Boone, Heritage Christian and Cascade.

Recruiting. Ah yes, recruiting.

Quick hits (by no means a comprehensive list)…

>> New Butler Coach Austin Parkinson made an immediate splash, picking up commitments from Hamilton Southeastern’s Riley Makalusky and Bedford North Lawrence’s Qualifying Normanas well as 2022 IndyStar Miss Basketball finalist Jessica Carrothers.

>> Norman is a great get for Butler. Her teammate, three-star junior Chloe Spreen, recently added Kentucky to her list, which already includes Indiana, Oklahoma, Michigan and Iowa. Spreen took visits in September to Iowa and Alabama, per her Twitter feed.

>> Indian Creek junior Faith Wisemanchose Indiana over a laundry list of Division I powerhouses. “It felt like the perfect fit for me,” she said.

>> Lawrence Central’s Jaylah and Lola Lampleya sophomore and freshman, respectively, continue pulling in DI offers, as does a Decatur Central freshman Kamrah Bankswhose list is highlighted by Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi State and Ohio State.

>> Another player whose recruiting stock really took off during the AAU season? Hamilton Southeastern sophomore Maya Makaluskywhose list of offers includes Butler, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota and Oregon.

>> Zionsville four-star prospect Laila Hullverbally committed to North Carolina during a visit to Chapel Hill a couple of weeks ago. “I think deep down, I always knew I was going to go there,” she said.

>> From the Miss Basketball five frontrunners list: Trabel committed to Wofford in September.

>> Hailey and Olivia Smith of Fishers are headed to Ball State, while Olivia Brown of nearby HSE chose Akron.

Coaching Carousel

There were a lot, so paring down to ones I wrote stories on. Find a comprehensive list here.

>> Josh Sabol stepped down as Franklin coach, he was replaced by Mike Armstrong.

>> Shelbyville Assistant AD Kyle Shipp is taking over at Hauser.

>> Nick Rogers was tabbed head Coach at his alma mater, Pendleton Heights.

>> Jannon Lampley was hired to replace Antoine Wynne at Lawrence Central.

>> Kelsey Key, Frankton’s all-time leading scorer, is taking over for Ginny Smith at Westfield.

I need your help

>> IndyStar will be recognizing the top girls basketball players in Indiana with our players of the week poll. You can nominate players for consideration via Twitter (@Brian_Haenchen) or email ([email protected] I’ll be accepting Nominees each week until Sunday at 1 p.m

>> I also want to see more cool gyms this season, so hit me up with any and all recommendations.

Changes to the state tournament (ie seeding, eliminating the blind draw, sectionals, etc.)

There were none. So, that’s unfortunate.

