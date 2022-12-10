Indiana men’s soccer shuts out Pitt, Advances to NCAA Championship game

This is a Matchup of one historic program in DI men’s soccer and one that is in the middle of its most successful period in history. Indiana is no stranger to this stage, having reached the College Cup on 21 previous occasions and having won eight national titles, second-most of all-time. Their most recent triumph came in 2012, and at that time, Pittsburgh had never reached the national semifinals. The Panthers made their first appearance in 2020 and have now reached two College Cups in three seasons under Coach Jay Vidovich.

Aside from the obvious motivation to win this match, a few players on Pitt’s roster likely have an extra chip on their shoulder as players who were not only on the team but on the field when the Panthers fell to these same Hoosiers in the 2020 College Cup semifinals. Pitt’s Fantastic foursome of Bertin Jacquesson, Valentin Noel, Filip Mirkovic and Jackson Walti will remember that loss too well, and a Revenge win would make it that much sweeter. Jacquesson and Noel have combined for seven goals and two assists in the Panthers’ four tournament games while Mirkovic and Walti have played virtually every minute in midfield during this run.

This is just the third meeting all-time between the programs and all have come since 2019. Pittsburgh fans may shudder at hearing the name Herbert Endeley. The Indiana forward scored the game-winner in both previous meetings. Can he pull off a hat trick of sorts against the Panthers? If not him, Pitt should certainly be wary of Ryan Witterbrink, who leads the team in both goals and assists with nine apiece.