Indiana men’s basketball re-enters AP-Top 25 poll at No. 21

The Indiana Hoosiers are back in the Associated Press Top-25 poll after a three-week stretch of missing out, and they have a five-game winning streak to thank for it.

Indiana is ranked No. 21 in Monday’s updated AP Top-25, and it is the ninth week overall this season that the Hoosiers have been ranked. Indiana fell out of the top-25 on Jan. 11 following a three-game losing skid, but have slowly regained the trust of the AP Voters and garnered 250 voting points this week.

The Hoosiers are one of only two Big Ten teams included in this week’s AP poll, joining No. 1 Purdue, who has held the top spot for six weeks this season. Three other Big Ten teams received votes in Monday’s update, led by Illinois (56 votes), Rutgers (17 votes) and Northwestern (13 votes).

Indiana is playing arguably its best basketball right now, riding a five-game winning streak with victories over Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota and Ohio State. The Hoosiers have defeated each team except Minnesota by 13 points or more during the successful streak.

This past week, IU narrowly escaped the Golden Gophers with a 61-57 road win on Wednesday night, then blew out the Buckeyes on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, 86-70. Trayce Jackson-Davis continued his recent run of dominance, tallying 25 points and 21 rebounds in the win over Minnesota, and 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the win over Ohio State.

But it hasn’t been only Jackson-Davis that’s continued to step up for the Hoosiers. Against the Gophers, fifth-year forward Miller Kopp made three critical 3-pointers down the stretch and secured the eventual game-winning rebound. Against Ohio State, freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was on fire, scoring a game-high 24 points and draining 6-of-9 shots from beyond the arc.

Freshman forward Malik Reneau has also shined over the last week for Indiana. In the win over Minnesota, Reneau scored 10 points in just 12 minutes, and then followed up that performance with a 15-point, 8-rebound outing against Ohio State in 23 minutes.

Reneau’s emergence from a mid-season slump has proven to be key for Indiana as it continues to deal with nagging injuries. Although sixth-year forward Race Thompson has played in each of the last three games after missing four games with a knee injury, fifth-year starting point guard Xavier Johnson remains sidelined from early-December foot surgery. This past weekend against Ohio State, junior forward Jordan Geronimo (leg) and sophomore center Logan Duncomb (illness) were also unavailable to play.

This week, the Hoosiers travel East on Tuesday night for a road Clash at Maryland, then turn their attention to Rival Purdue on Saturday night in Bloomington.

Full top-25 rankings:

1. Purdue (62 first-place votes)

2. Tennessee

3. Houston

4. Alabama

5. Arizona

6. Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Kansas

9. UCLA

10. Texas

11. Baylor

12. Gonzaga

13. Iowa State

14. Marquette

15. TCU

16. Xavier

17. Providence

18. Saint Mary’s

19. Florida Atlantic

20. Clemson

21. Indiana

22. San Diego State

23. Miami

24. UConn

25. Auburn