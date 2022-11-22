Indiana men’s basketball moves up to No. 11 in AP Top-25 poll

Indiana men’s basketball’s two-win week and undefeated start to the season has the Hoosiers moving up in Monday’s updated Associated Press Top-25 poll.

The Hoosiers check in at No. 11 in this week’s AP top-25, one spot higher than last week’s rankings. It is the third week in a row that Indiana has moved up one spot in the AP poll, starting the season at No. 13 in the preseason rankings and rising to No. 12 last week.

Led by star senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 30 points and senior guard Xavier Johnson’s 23 points, Indiana earned a big road win over Xavier, 81-79, on Friday night at the Cintas Center. After a one-day turnaround, Indiana then headed to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday and handled Miami of Ohio, 86-56.

The Hoosiers’ continued Ascent up the rankings is largely due to Kentucky and UCLA falling 11 spots this week. The Wildcats dropped from No. 4 to No. 15 following a two-loss week, while the Bruins find themselves at No. 19, down from No. 8, after also dropping two games this week.

Around the Big Ten, Michigan State saw a major bump, going from unranked last week to No. 12 this week, just one spot behind Indiana. Illinois also rose four spots to No. 16 thanks to a big win over UCLA on Friday night. Maryland, Purdue and Iowa also enter the top-25 this week at No. 23, no. 24 and No. 25, respectively. The Big Ten now has six teams ranked in this week’s AP poll, with Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State also receiving votes.

As the rankings currently stand, Indiana will play 12 teams ranked or receiving votes this week at some point throughout the season — Xavier, North Carolina, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.