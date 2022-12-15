Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Preview: A Blue Blood Battle in AFH

Kansas went on the road to its biggest rival and whooped Missouri by 28, only to fall two spots in the AP poll. Safe to say, if the Jayhawks play like that on Saturday against No. 14 Indiana, they will not be moving backwards.

One of college basketball’s biggest historical blue bloods is coming to Allen Fieldhouse with one of its best teams of the last decade. This is the type of Matchup and on-campus environment the sport could use as much of as it can get. Kudos to both programs for getting this done.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button