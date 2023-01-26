Indiana Hoosiers Rally Late to Steal Ugly Road Win at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — There’s that age-old phrase about ”winning ugly,” and Indiana did exactly that on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers pulled out a 61-57 win at Minnesota, coming from behind in the final 47 seconds to beat the last-place team in the Big Ten.

It was ugly. Very ugly, in fact. But it was also a win, the fourth straight for the Hoosiers. It was a great escape, to be sure.

“At the end of the day, we found a way to win,” Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis, the current Big Ten Player of the Week, said. He led the Hoosiers with 25 points and 21 rebounds. It was the first 20/20 game for an Indiana player since DJ White in 2009.

