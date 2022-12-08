Indiana Hoosiers football CB Tiawan Mullen will enter the 2023 NFL draft

BLOOMINGTON – Tiawan Mullen announced Wednesday afternoon his intention to Forgo one last year of Eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

The Jeff Brohm-to-Louisville news and the general lack of energy around IU football at the moment probably robbed Mullen’s announcement of the publicity it deserved. But there’s little doubt Indiana and its fans owe Mullen tremendous gratitude for one of the best four-year careers in program history for a player at his position.

They should also see Wednesday’s announcement as the unspoken yet pronounced turning of a page.

Mullen’s Legacy needs little in the way of introduction. Only the second IU cornerback ever named an All-American, and the first to make the first team, Mullen should be remembered among the best players at his position in Indiana football history.

More than that, he will probably (and rightly) be remembered among the players who best embodied a period of tremendous success and serious football in Bloomington.

He was an All-American Bowl participant, like his older brother, Trayvon, who went to Clemson, but Tiawan spoke of blazing his own trail and did. He was the first out-of-state All-American Bowl selection to sign with IU at a position other than kicker, and he made good not just on the Talent those Credentials Promised but also the symbolism of his decision. He was a standard bearer for IU football and IU athletics, a vocal supporter and in-person regular at other Indiana Sporting events who was as beloved across the department as any athlete in recent memory.

