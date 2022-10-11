Indiana Hoosiers basketball schedule shows Mike Woodson’s confidence

During the introduction of IU Coach Mike Woodson at Tuesday’s Big Ten basketball media days podium session in Minneapolis, Commissioner Kevin Warren noted the “panache” Woodson has brought to the conference.

It was a description as succinct as it was ideal for Indiana’s second-year coach, a briefer and more eloquent way of saying Woodson is not afraid to strut sometimes. He was not afraid to strut Tuesday.

Speaking to conference media during his second appearance at one of these events, Woodson once again repeated a version of the same line he used at his own in-house media day, and at Hoosier Hysteria last weekend, when he set his own expectations for his program at competing for both Big Ten and national titles.

And he backed that up with further bold talk of handing his team the biggest challenges he can find, ahead of a season scheduled to include some of the heaviest-hitting nonconference games in recent memory.

“You can’t run from it or be scared of competition. This is what college basketball is about,” Woodson said. “I came here, I signed up for this, so I’m looking to push these guys to the max and see what happens.”

