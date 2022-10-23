Indiana high school volleyball regional: Brownsburg falls to Yorktown

GREENFIELD — Brownsburg produced one great performance on Saturday but failed to summon a second one at the Class 4A Greenfield-Central volleyball regional.

Early in the day, the No. 7 Bulldogs (25-8) knocked off No. 10 Cathedral (23-10) in a five-set thriller in the regional semifinal but finished the day with a loss in straight sets to No. 2 Yorktown (33-2) in the final: 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.

“I think from both ends there were pretty emotional matches this morning,” said Yorktown Coach Stephanie Bloom. “I think it was less emotional tonight because I think both sides were probably a little gassed at some point.”

Yorktown, a dominant program under Bloom, winning 3A state titles in 2011 and 2016 and 4A Championships in 2018 and 2020, defeated Defending 3A Champion Brebeuf Jesuit in four sets Saturday morning to earn a spot in the regional final.

The title match opened with a back-and-forth opening set that produced an early 10-10 tie.

Yorktown began to find its footing with a quick four-point run giving the Tigers a 14-10 advantage and forcing a Brownsburg timeout. Yorktown would outscore the Bulldogs 11-7 to finish the opening set and controlled the rest of the match.

The Tigers jumped out to leads of 15-7 and 18-8 in the second and third sets, respectively.

“I think we put some serving pressure on them,” Bloom said. “Our goal was to out ball-control them, and I think we did that.”

Defensively, the Tigers managed to contain Brownsburg’s best offensive weapon, 5-11 senior Xavier commit Quinci Thomas. Thomas entered the day with a team-high 511 kills and a 0.295 hitting percentage.

“We did some really good things tonight, but Yorktown was outstanding,” Brownsburg Coach Katie Maples said. “Their defense takes its toll, making it so hard to score, and I think our fatigue ended up showing through in the long rallies.”

Bloom credited her blockers and also defensive specialist Addisen Rains and libero Addi Applegate for slowing the Bulldog Offensive firepower.

“They (Rains and Applegate) had some huge defensive plays today that were just crucial to what we were doing,” Bloom said. “A lot of momentum shifts happened with the defense that they played whether it was coverage or getting big digs. I think defensively we were solid.”

With the win, Yorktown advances through to the semistate round after falling in a regional final to Roncalli in 2021.

“It always feels good to have a different outcome when your outcome wasn’t a win the previous year,” Bloom said. “It feels great.”