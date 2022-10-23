Indiana high school volleyball regional: Brownsburg falls to Yorktown

GREENFIELD — Brownsburg produced one great performance on Saturday but failed to summon a second one at the Class 4A Greenfield-Central volleyball regional.

Early in the day, the No. 7 Bulldogs (25-8) knocked off No. 10 Cathedral (23-10) in a five-set thriller in the regional semifinal but finished the day with a loss in straight sets to No. 2 Yorktown (33-2) in the final: 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.

“I think from both ends there were pretty emotional matches this morning,” said Yorktown Coach Stephanie Bloom. “I think it was less emotional tonight because I think both sides were probably a little gassed at some point.”

Yorktown, a dominant program under Bloom, winning 3A state titles in 2011 and 2016 and 4A Championships in 2018 and 2020, defeated Defending 3A Champion Brebeuf Jesuit in four sets Saturday morning to earn a spot in the regional final.

The Yorktown Tigers celebrate defeating Brebeuf Jesuit in the IHSAA regional semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Greenfield Central High School in Greenfield.

The title match opened with a back-and-forth opening set that produced an early 10-10 tie.

Yorktown began to find its footing with a quick four-point run giving the Tigers a 14-10 advantage and forcing a Brownsburg timeout. Yorktown would outscore the Bulldogs 11-7 to finish the opening set and controlled the rest of the match.

The Tigers jumped out to leads of 15-7 and 18-8 in the second and third sets, respectively.

