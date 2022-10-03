Indiana high school volleyball players of the week (Sept. 26-Oct. 1)

IndyStar will be recognizing the top volleyball players in Indiana with our players of the week poll.

Voting is open until noon Friday.

To nominate players for consideration, email Brian Haenchen at [email protected] or message him on Twitter: @Brian_Haenchen.

Congratulations to Mt. Vernon’s Libby Gee-Weiler is being voted Player of the Week for Sept. 19-24! Gee-Weiler accumulated 49 digs in sweeps of Triton Central and Lawrence North. She also logged a pair of aces and a couple of assists.

The Marauders standout received 910 votes, finishing just ahead of Lapel’s Karlie Jannings (857 votes).

Here is a look at last week’s top performers.

Olivia Acker, Southport

The defensive specialist was credited with 20-plus digs in back-to-back matches. She had 21 in a five-set win over Pike and 24 vs. Franklin Central. She also had 17 digs against Greenfield-Central.

Macy Bruton, Crawfordsville

The Crawfordsville senior entered rarified air Tuesday, clearing 2,000 career kills just a few days after reaching the 1,000 digs mark. She has 519 kills and 297 digs on the season.

Amanda Evers, Zionsville

Evers logged seven aces and 21 assists in a sweep of Ben Davis, then notched 23 assists in a four-set loss to Brownsburg.

Naija Gadis, Brebeuf

The senior Jackson State commit cleared 3,000 career assists during the Marion County quarterfinals, then helped rally her team to a five-set win over Roncalli in the Championship match.

Gabby Gilbert, Pike

Gilbert picked up 20 Kills (.357 hitting percentage) vs. Carmel, then accumulated 25 Kills on a .413 hitting percentage vs. Southport. She also added five aces, two blocks, 26 digs and six assists across the two matches.

Laney Jarrett, Speedway

The freshman setter cleared 20 assists for the ninth time in her career against Attucks, dishing out 22 in a three-set sweep.

Taylor Lewis, Cathedral

The junior hitter logged 21 kills in a five-set loss to Carmel. She also had a couple of aces, 11 digs and an assist.

Sophia Mayo, Perry Meridian

Mayo had a busy week, collecting 43 kills over four matches (she had 14 in a five-set loss to Roncalli in the Marion County semifinals). She also posted eight blocks, 11 digs and two assists.

Kennedy Urban, Franklin

The Grizzly Cubs played four three-set matches last week and Urban accumulated 119 assists and 33 digs over those 12 sets.

Sydney Warran, Cascade

The senior registered 12 kills, an ace and five blocks (two solo) in a five-set loss to Mooresville on Monday.

