Indiana high school volleyball players of the week (Sept. 19-24)

Congratulations to Southport’s Ryleigh Hamilton is being voted Player of the Week for Sept. 12-17. Hamilton totaled 11 blocks (eight solo) over three matches. Of her first 59 total blocks, 28 were solo efforts. The sophomore middle hitter also totaled 21 kills.

Allison Daves, as Scec

The senior registered 17 kills on a .441 hitting percentage vs. Chatard. She added a couple of aces, five blocks, 11 digs and 18 assists in the 3-1 win.

Libby Gee-Weiler, Mt. Vernon

Gee-Weiler accumulated 49 digs in sweeps of Triton Central and Lawrence North. She also logged a pair of aces and a couple of assists.

Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine

Gizzi accumulated 51 assists, 14 digs and five kills against New Castle. She also had 44 assists, 10 digs and four kills in a win over Mooresville.

Karlie Jannings, Lapel

The sophomore setter notched a season-high 44 assists with only two ball handling errors on 145 attempts in a four-set loss to Hamilton Heights. She added 29 assists in a sweep of Sheridan the next night.

Monica Jones, Roncalli

Jones recorded a season-high 41 assists in a five-set win over Perry Meridian. She recorded 19 assists the next night against Hamilton Southeastern. She also totaled 19 digs across the two matches.

Kiyani Knox-Dawkins, Pike

Knox-Dawkins cleared 30 assists for the third time this season in a sweep of Warren Central. She posted 30 Helpers in that match and added 28 in a win over Beech Grove.

Avery Maple, Zionsville

The senior registered 12 kills and hit .800 in a sweep of Lebanon. She rounded out her line with three blocks (two solo), and added four blocks against Hamilton Southeastern.

Elizabeth Phillips, Brebeuf Jesuit

Phillips recorded eight blocks (six solo) against Cathedral, and four blocks (three solo) against Tri-West.

Anna Supe, Park Tudor

Supe put down 13 aces last week, nine of which came in a three-set win over Warren Central. She also totaled 31 kills, a couple blocks and 30 digs.

Lexi Thatcher, Bishop Chatard

Thatcher accumulated 54 assists over matches against Scecina and Heritage Christian (eight sets). Her 34 assists vs. Scecina were four off her season-high.

Emily Waddell, Carmel

Waddell finished the week with 23 kills, four assists and two blocks. Her efforts lifted the Greyhounds to wins over North Central and Noblesville.

