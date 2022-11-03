Indiana high school volleyball Championship matchups

The fall girls sports season will end Saturday night with the IHSAA state volleyball championships.

All four matches will be played at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State (Muncie), and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana. Matches will also be streamed via the Bally Sports+ app and pay-per-view at IHSAAtv.org ($15 per match or $20 for all four).

Here’s what you need to know.

Class A: Tecumseh (31-4) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (33-4)

WHEN: 11 a.m

COACHES: Tecumseh – Katie Johnson (17th year, 390-145); Blackhawk Christian: Anne Boyer (6th year, 136-57)

SERIES: First meeting (per MaxPreps)

STATE FINALS: Tecumseh – 4 (2002, 2003, 2004, 2022); Blackhawk Christian – 2 (2016*, 2022)

IPV RANKINGS: Tecumseh – 2nd; Blackhawk Christian – 5th

Class 2A: Linton-Stockton (28-5) vs. Wapahani (31-5)

WHEN: 1:30 p.m

COACHES: Linton-Stockton – Scott Vanderkolk (7th year, 146-78); Wapahani – Kati Weir (4th year, 116-22)

SERIES: First meeting (per MaxPreps)

STATE FINALS: Linton-Stockton – 1 (2002); Wapahani – 8 (2002*, 2011*, 2012*, 2015*, 2016*, 2019, 2020, 2022)

IPV RANKINGS: Linton-Stockton – 8th; Wapahani – 2nd

Class 3A: Providence (30-6) vs. Bellmont (30-6)

WHEN: 4:30 p.m

COACHES: Providence – Terri Purichia (24th year, 667-201); Bellmont – Craig Krull (18th year, 515-138)

SERIES: Bellmont leads 1-0 (per MaxPreps)

STATE FINALS: Providence – 11 (1975, 1986, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2012, 2013*, 2014*, 2015*, 2016, 2022); Bellmont – 8 (1978, 1984, 2005, 2007*, 2010*, 2019, 2021, 2022)

IPV RANKINGS: Providence – 1st; Bellmont – 4th

Class 4A: Hamilton Southeastern (33-1) vs. Yorktown (34-2)

WHEN: 7 p.m

COACHES: Hamilton Southeastern – Jason Young (11th year, 294-67); Yorktown – Stephanie Bloom (15th year, 485-47)

SERIES: Yorktown leads 5-4 (per MaxPreps)

LAST MEETING: Hamilton Southeastern defeated Yorktown 3-2 (25-19, 25-17, 14-25, 23-25, 15-10) on Sept. 6

