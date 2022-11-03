Indiana high school volleyball Championship matchups

The fall girls sports season will end Saturday night with the IHSAA state volleyball championships.

All four matches will be played at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State (Muncie), and will be televised on Bally Sports Indiana. Matches will also be streamed via the Bally Sports+ app and pay-per-view at IHSAAtv.org ($15 per match or $20 for all four).

Here’s what you need to know.

Class A: Tecumseh (31-4) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (33-4)

WHEN: 11 a.m

COACHES: Tecumseh – Katie Johnson (17th year, 390-145); Blackhawk Christian: Anne Boyer (6th year, 136-57)

SERIES: First meeting (per MaxPreps)

STATE FINALS: Tecumseh – 4 (2002, 2003, 2004, 2022); Blackhawk Christian – 2 (2016*, 2022)

IPV RANKINGS: Tecumseh – 2nd; Blackhawk Christian – 5th

Class 2A: Linton-Stockton (28-5) vs. Wapahani (31-5)

WHEN: 1:30 p.m

COACHES: Linton-Stockton – Scott Vanderkolk (7th year, 146-78); Wapahani – Kati Weir (4th year, 116-22)

SERIES: First meeting (per MaxPreps)

STATE FINALS: Linton-Stockton – 1 (2002); Wapahani – 8 (2002*, 2011*, 2012*, 2015*, 2016*, 2019, 2020, 2022)

IPV RANKINGS: Linton-Stockton – 8th; Wapahani – 2nd

Class 3A: Providence (30-6) vs. Bellmont (30-6)

WHEN: 4:30 p.m

COACHES: Providence – Terri Purichia (24th year, 667-201); Bellmont – Craig Krull (18th year, 515-138)

SERIES: Bellmont leads 1-0 (per MaxPreps)

STATE FINALS: Providence – 11 (1975, 1986, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2012, 2013*, 2014*, 2015*, 2016, 2022); Bellmont – 8 (1978, 1984, 2005, 2007*, 2010*, 2019, 2021, 2022)

IPV RANKINGS: Providence – 1st; Bellmont – 4th

Class 4A: Hamilton Southeastern (33-1) vs. Yorktown (34-2)

WHEN: 7 p.m

COACHES: Hamilton Southeastern – Jason Young (11th year, 294-67); Yorktown – Stephanie Bloom (15th year, 485-47)

SERIES: Yorktown leads 5-4 (per MaxPreps)

LAST MEETING: Hamilton Southeastern defeated Yorktown 3-2 (25-19, 25-17, 14-25, 23-25, 15-10) on Sept. 6

STATE FINALS: Hamilton Southeastern – 2 (2019, 2022); Yorktown – 10 (1999, 2000*, 2009, 2011*, 2012, 2015, 2016*, 2018*, 2020*, 2022)

RANKINGS: Hamilton Southeastern – 1st by IPV, 4th nationally (MaxPreps); Yorktown – 2nd by IPV, 5th nationally

KEY PLAYERS: Hamilton Southeastern – MH Breonna Goss (155 kills, 121 blocks), OH Lauren Harden (330 kills, .326 hit%, 67 blocks), S Macy Hinshaw (724 assists, 258 digs, 30 aces), OH Avery Hobson (429 kills, . 361 hit%, 30 aces, 52 blocks, 259 digs), S Ava Hunter (444 assists, 129 digs, 31 aces), L Sophie Ledbetter (457 digs, 51 aces, 131 assists), MH Tiffany Snook (172 kills, 93 blocks, 20 aces); Yorktown – L Addi Applegate (459 digs, 38 aces), S Kynnadi Bell (557 assists, 167 digs, 55 aces), RS Jayde Garrett (82 blocks), S-RS Emilee Hill (574 assists, 387 digs, 316 kills, . 320 hit%, 31 aces), MH Gretchen Moore (214 kills, .352 hit%, 94 blocks), DS Addi Rains (286 digs, 50 aces), OH Charlotte Vinson (451 kills, 230 digs, 63 aces), MH Shanese Williams (84 blocks, 164 kills, .297 hit%).

ETC.: This is the first 1-2 Class 4A final since 2016. … Yorktown has won its last three state title appearances and is making its fifth appearance in eight seasons. … HSE has won 33 straight, including a five-set win at Yorktown in September, and had won 44 straight sets prior to dropping the opener vs. McCutcheon in the regional final. … The Royals have defeated two ranked teams in the tournament: No. 5 Carroll (Fort Wayne) and No. 3 McCutcheon; the Tigers have beaten three straight ranked teams: No. 4 Brebeuf, No. 8 Brownsburg and No. 6 Floyd Central. … DI commits: HSE – Hobson (Duquesne), Harden (Florida), Goss (Duke); YHS – Hill (Eastern Kentucky), Rains (Clemson). … HSE is hitting .317 as a team, averages 7.1 blocks per match and has a 91.9 serving percentage; YHS is hitting .267 as a team, averages 17.1 digs per set (53.7 per match) and has a 94.5 serving percentage. … Tigers Coach Stephanie Bloom and Assistant Stacie Taylor were on YHS’ first Championship team in 2000 and went on to play together at Ball State, where they were teammates with HSE Assistant Sarah Steele.

*-Won state Championship