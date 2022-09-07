Indiana high school soccer: Evansville Christian postseason eligible

NEWBURGH, Ind. — Miranda Jaranowski could only describe it as feeling left out.

She and her Evansville Christian School teammates had trained since the summer. They played 14 regular-season soccer games. But come the first week of October, their season was over. The Eagles never lost a match.

They weren’t asking for sympathy. This was the scenario understood by every program at ECS. They weren’t eligible to play in the IHSAA state tournament. It still left them feeling empty.

“I still really loved playing… (but) I’ve never been to sectional,” said Jaranowski. “I don’t know what it would be like. It was disappointing. Everybody else had a season going on still.”

Her tone has changed this fall. The senior is not alone, either. After years of waiting, the Eagles have something to play for and believe this is their year.

Evansville Christian is in its first school year as a full-time member of the Indiana High School Athletic Association. All of its varsity programs can now compete in the state tournament following a four-year provisional period. It is the Lone new member this school year.

ECS athletics director Paul Dunham called the occasion the end of a long journey. His Athletic programs could compete against other IHSAA-member schools but had to wait for postseason play. (That four-year wait Evansville Christian endured is now three years following a recent rule change.)

Evansville Christian's Christina Geer (2) is defended by Harrison's Kalia Garvey (15) and Harrison's Kenley Vanbibber (1) as the Evansville Christian Eagles play the Harrison Warriors at the Tudela Soccer Fields in Newburgh, Ind., Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022.

“The student body never got a chance to experience an electric atmosphere a state tournament run can bring,” said Dunham. “I’m excited for them to experience that part of high school.”

How the Eagles got here began before any of the current student-athletes were in high school.

Evansville Christian had previously competed in IHSAA tournaments – for example, the Eagles competed in the Evansville boys basketball Sectional from 1982-86 – but later became a K-8 institution. Talks of establishing a high school began in the early 2010s, which lead to the building on Epworth Road in Warrick County opening for the 2017-18 school year.

