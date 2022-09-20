Indiana high school girls soccer rankings: Noblesville, HSE remain 1-2

A years-long streak was snapped and another of the state’s top teams suffered its second loss of the season — both on the same night! (Wednesday was nothing if not eventful.)

Here’s this week’s girls soccer Fab 15 with the Sectional selection show scheduled for Sunday.

1. Noblesville (10-1)

Last week: 1

Keeping the Millers at No. 1 following their 2-1 loss to Zionsville. They hadn’t allowed a goal in nine-and-a-half games and hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2018. That’s insanely impressive, and they’ve already beaten most of the area’s other top teams. Noblesville bounced back with a 4-1 win over Brownsburg with two goals and two assists from both Ava Bramblett and Meredith Tippner.

2. Hamilton Southeastern (11-2)

LW: 2

Went back-and-forth on where to place the Royals on the heels of a 1-0 loss to Westfield, but they hold at No. 2 with a visit from Zionsville upcoming. HSE — which allowed just two shots on goal vs. the Shamrocks — has a very impressive resume with wins over Carmel and Fishers, and a 1-0 loss to Noblesville among the highlights. Of note: Goalkeeper Hailey Wade has allowed just two goals and made eight saves over her past four games.

3. Zionsville (8-0-5)

LW: 4

Moving the Eagles up a spot in recognition of their come-from-behind win over Noblesville. Grace Leriger netted the equalizer in the second-half, then Morgan Mantel headed in the winner off an assist by Meg Jacklin to secure Zionsville’s first win against Noblesville since 2016 (0-4-1). The Eagles followed with a 5-0 win over Avon and have road games this week against HSE and Carmel.

4. Carmel (10-1-1)

LW: 3

Big week ahead for the Greyhounds, whose trip to Noblesville on Monday will be followed by matches against Center Grove and Zionsville. Aubree Empie and Bethany Ducat stopped all three shots they faced vs. North Central to secure Carmel’s fourth straight shutout; Sophie Shepherd scored the game-winning goal in the second half.

5. Center Grove (9-1-1)

LW: 5

The Trojans bounced back from their first loss of the season with back-to-back shutouts (Mt. Vernon and Plainfield). They have a good test Wednesday night with a trip to Carmel, then host Columbus East and Terre Haute North. Emily Karr, who netted the lone goal against Mt. Vernon, entered the weekend with a team-high nine goals.

6. Brebeuf Jesuit (9-2-3)

LW: 6

Brebeuf finished 5-0 in Circle City Conference play with a 2-0 win over Roncalli. It tied with Westfield on Saturday, and began the Marion County tournament on Monday. Josie Studley leads the team in goals (9); Aly Arena and Mia Winters, the team’s next-two leading scorers, have combined for nine goals.

7. Bishop Chatard (9-1-1)

LW: 7

The Trojans added another Noteworthy win to their resume Saturday, taking down Bishop Dwenger, 2-1. They play Class 3A foe Bloomington North on Wednesday, then Evansville Mater Dei and Evansville Memorial over the weekend.

8. Cathedral (7-2-4)

LW: 8

The Fighting Irish played Westfield to a 1-1 draw before outlasting New Palestine, 1-0, on Saturday. They’ve played a daunting schedule, with Monday’s match vs. Guerin Catholic followed by the City tournament.

9. Westfield (5-4-3)

LW: 15

HSE fired 16 shots on goal (30 total) Wednesday night, but was unable to crack Kate Pallante and the Shamrocks defense (Tammie Shalit scored the decisive goal). A huge win for Westfield, which followed up with a 1-1 draw vs. Brebeuf. It has Pendleton Heights and Brownsburg coming up this week with Carmel Looming next Monday.

10. Guerin Catholic (5-4-2)

LW: 12

The Golden Eagles collected three quality results last week, beating Heritage Christian and Roncalli (in double overtime via a last-second goal by Katherine Constantino) before playing unbeaten Evansville Memorial to a scoreless draw — the first non-win for the Tigers, who’ ve allowed just four goals this year.

11. North Central (7-3-2)

LW: 9

NC gave up a second-half goal in a 1-0 loss to Carmel, then bounced back with a blowout win over Ben Davis. They opened the Marion County tournament on Monday against Lawrence North.

12. Park Tudor (10-0-1)

LW: 10

The Panthers continued cruising with blowout wins over University and Shortridge. They play Yorktown, Bethesda Christian and Lawrence North this week.

13. Fishers (8-4-1)

LW: 13

Cassie Nowlan posted shutouts against Mt. Vernon and Brownsburg, then Sarah Maudlin shut out Harrison on Saturday in her first 80-minute appearance to run the team’s clean sheet streak to four. Elise May has five goals in four games and a five-game point streak Entering Wednesday’s Hoosier Crossroads Conference finale vs. Avon.

14. Heritage Christian (6-5)

LW: 11

The Eagles recovered from Monday’s loss to Guerin with blowout wins over Covenant Christian and Triton Central. Their next three opponents — Brownsburg, University and Greenfield-Central — have a combined record of 12-19-2. HC’s three leading scorers, Abby Foulk (16), Kya Crooke (11) and Zaria Winston (6), have totaled 33 goals.

15. Tri-West (6-1-2)

LW: NO

Claire Donald netted a second-half goal to secure a 1-1 draw with Speedway, moving Tri-West to 5-0-2 since a 3-0 loss to Cathedral. It has four more conference games upcoming, including Wednesday’s trip to Danville (7-3-1).

