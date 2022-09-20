Indiana high school girls soccer rankings: Noblesville, HSE remain 1-2

A years-long streak was snapped and another of the state’s top teams suffered its second loss of the season — both on the same night! (Wednesday was nothing if not eventful.)

Here’s this week’s girls soccer Fab 15 with the Sectional selection show scheduled for Sunday.

1. Noblesville (10-1)

Last week: 1

Keeping the Millers at No. 1 following their 2-1 loss to Zionsville. They hadn’t allowed a goal in nine-and-a-half games and hadn’t lost a regular-season game since 2018. That’s insanely impressive, and they’ve already beaten most of the area’s other top teams. Noblesville bounced back with a 4-1 win over Brownsburg with two goals and two assists from both Ava Bramblett and Meredith Tippner.

