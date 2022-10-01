Indiana high school girls golf state tournament 2022: Day 1 results

CARMEL –– Sage Parsetich thought for sure her approach shot is No. 9 was destined for a wet landing.

Playing at Prairie View Golf Club in the opening round of the IHSAA girls golf state championship Friday, the Center Grove senior had a bad feeling about her shot as soon as she hit it. But instead of landing with a splash, it sailed over the hazard and bounced safely on the green, setting her up for a par finish.

It was a lucky shot, laughed Parsetich, who was 2-over through nine, but after that, the energy changed.

Center Grove High School senior Sage Parsetich

Parsetich erased a bogey on No. 10 with a birdie, then posted par on five of her next seven holes to finish with a 4-over 76, good for third entering Saturday’s final round.

Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker sits atop the Leaderboard after firing a 3-under 69; Batesville freshman Ava South is second at 2-over 74.

“I was a bit nervous in the beginning, thinking ‘it’s my last go-around’ and putting that pressure on myself to do well,” Parsetich said. “(But then) I started telling myself, ‘You can’t think about that. Just go out and have fun.’ And I turned things around.”

