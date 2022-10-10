Indiana high school football tournament: Sectional pairings takeaways

  • Tournament play for Class 4A through Class A will begin Oct. 21
  • Sectional tournament will start in full for Class 5A and 6A on Oct. 28

The path to Lucas Oil Stadium is set.

The high school football Sectional draw was unveiled Sunday. Tournament play for Class 4A through Class A will begin Oct. 21, while the Sectional tournament will start in full for Class 5A and 6A on Oct. 28. The state Finals for all six classes will be played the weekend after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25-26.

IHSAA football Sectional draw:2022 tournament pairings Revealed

Here are 10 Indy-area takeaways from the Sectional draw:

Big-time first-round matchups in 6A

Well, there is no shortage of high-stakes Class 6A first-round Sectional games. Sheesh. How about these two, especially:

Brownsburg High School senior Keegan Moore (34) closes in on Ben Davis High School sophomore Juju Rodriguez (3) during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Ben Davis High School.

>> Brownsburg at Ben Davis: The Class 6A top-ranked Bulldogs travel to No. 9 Ben Davis (5-3) in the first round of Sectional 5. Brownsburg beat Ben Davis 21-16 in Week 1, but the Giants knocked off Brownsburg 32-14 in last year’s regional. High drama.

>> Westfield at Carmel: This game will likely decide Sectional 4 and could decide which team reaches Lucas Oil Stadium from the north side of the 6A bracket. Well. 10 Westfield (5-3) has made it two years in a row to the state finals, but fifth-ranked Carmel (5-3) was on the south side of the bracket for that time frame. These teams have not met since the 2019 Sectional final, a 35-7 Carmel win.

