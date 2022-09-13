Indiana High School Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvt
|1. Brownsburg
|(8)
|4-0
|304
|1
|2. Center Grove
|(8)
|3-1
|290
|2
|3. Indpls Cathedral
|–
|3-1
|252
|3
|4. Hamilton Southeastern
|–
|4-0
|212
|4
|5. Carmel
|–
|2-2
|126
|7
|6. Westfield
|–
|3-1
|116
|8
|7. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
|–
|4-0
|102
|9
|7. Indpls Ben Davis
|–
|2-2
|102
|5
|9. Fishers
|–
|3-1
|60
|NO
|10. Zionsville
|–
|3-1
|40
|NO
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvt
|1. Whiteland
|(11)
|4-0
|310
|1
|2. Mishawaka
|(2)
|4-0
|270
|2
|3. Merrillville
|(3)
|3-1
|266
|3
|4. Ft. Wayne Snider
|–
|4-0
|218
|5
|5. Valparaiso
|–
|3-1
|172
|6
|6. Franklin
|–
|3-1
|122
|4
|7. Decatur Central
|–
|2-2
|88
|8
|8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|–
|3-1
|70
|10
|8. Castle
|–
|3-1
|70
|7
|10. Bloomington South
|–
|3-1
|54
|NO
|(road) Ft. Wayne North
|–
|3-1
|54
|NO
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvt
|1. New Palestine
|(16)
|4-0
|338
|1
|2. Indpls Roncalli
|(1)
|4-0
|302
|2
|3. Mooresville
|–
|4-0
|238
|3
|4. E. Central
|–
|3-1
|196
|7
|5. NorthWood
|–
|4-0
|162
|6
|5. New Prairie
|–
|4-0
|162
|4
|7. Kokomo
|–
|4-0
|142
|5
|8. Indpls Brebeuf
|–
|2-1
|132
|8
|9. Ev. Reitz
|–
|4-0
|70
|NO
|10. Northview
|–
|4-0
|42
|NO
Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvt
|1. W. Lafayette
|(10)
|4-0
|314
|1
|2. Gibson Southern
|(4)
|4-0
|290
|3
|3. Indpls Chatard
|(3)
|2-2
|244
|2
|4. Norwell
|–
|4-0
|196
|6
|5. Tri-West
|–
|3-1
|144
|T7
|6. Guerin Catholic
|–
|3-1
|114
|5
|7. Oak Hill
|–
|4-0
|110
|9
|8. Western Boone
|–
|3-1
|92
|4
|9. Southridge
|–
|4-0
|68
|NO
|10. Hanover Central
|–
|4-0
|58
|10
Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvt
|1. Linton
|(11)
|4-0
|288
|1
|2. Indpls Scecina
|(1)
|4-0
|274
|2
|3. Andrean
|(1)
|2-2
|222
|4
|4. LaVille
|(1)
|4-0
|218
|5
|5. Eastbrook
|(2)
|3-1
|166
|6
|6. Heritage Christian
|–
|3-1
|126
|8
|(road) Triton Central
|–
|3-1
|126
|9
|8. Ev. Mater Dei
|–
|2-2
|116
|3
|9. Ft. Wayne Luers
|–
|2-2
|80
|10
|10. Cass
|–
|4-0
|40
|NO
Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvt
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(15)
|4-0
|316
|1
|2. Adams Central
|(1)
|4-0
|284
|2
|3. N. Judson
|–
|4-0
|212
|4
|4. Indpls Park Tudor
|–
|4-0
|196
|5
|5. N. Decatur
|–
|4-0
|192
|6
|6. S. Adams
|–
|3-1
|122
|3
|7. Dr
|–
|4-0
|116
|7
|8. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|4-0
|112
|8
|9. S. Putnam
|–
|3-1
|50
|9
|10. Tecumseh
|–
|4-0
|30
|NO
Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.
