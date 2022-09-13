Indiana High School Football Poll

By The Associated PressSeptember 13, 2022 GMT

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A














Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvt
1. Brownsburg (8) 4-0 304 1
2. Center Grove (8) 3-1 290 2
3. Indpls Cathedral 3-1 252 3
4. Hamilton Southeastern 4-0 212 4
5. Carmel 2-2 126 7
6. Westfield 3-1 116 8
7. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 4-0 102 9
7. Indpls Ben Davis 2-2 102 5
9. Fishers 3-1 60 NO
10. Zionsville 3-1 40 NO

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. Crown Point 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.

5A















Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvt
1. Whiteland (11) 4-0 310 1
2. Mishawaka (2) 4-0 270 2
3. Merrillville (3) 3-1 266 3
4. Ft. Wayne Snider 4-0 218 5
5. Valparaiso 3-1 172 6
6. Franklin 3-1 122 4
7. Decatur Central 2-2 88 8
8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 3-1 70 10
8. Castle 3-1 70 7
10. Bloomington South 3-1 54 NO
(road) Ft. Wayne North 3-1 54 NO

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.

4A














Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvt
1. New Palestine (16) 4-0 338 1
2. Indpls Roncalli (1) 4-0 302 2
3. Mooresville 4-0 238 3
4. E. Central 3-1 196 7
5. NorthWood 4-0 162 6
5. New Prairie 4-0 162 4
7. Kokomo 4-0 142 5
8. Indpls Brebeuf 2-1 132 8
9. Ev. Reitz 4-0 70 NO
10. Northview 4-0 42 NO

Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. Hobart 2. E. Noble 2.

3A














Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvt
1. W. Lafayette (10) 4-0 314 1
2. Gibson Southern (4) 4-0 290 3
3. Indpls Chatard (3) 2-2 244 2
4. Norwell 4-0 196 6
5. Tri-West 3-1 144 T7
6. Guerin Catholic 3-1 114 5
7. Oak Hill 4-0 110 9
8. Western Boone 3-1 92 4
9. Southridge 4-0 68 NO
10. Hanover Central 4-0 58 10

Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.

2A














Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvt
1. Linton (11) 4-0 288 1
2. Indpls Scecina (1) 4-0 274 2
3. Andrean (1) 2-2 222 4
4. LaVille (1) 4-0 218 5
5. Eastbrook (2) 3-1 166 6
6. Heritage Christian 3-1 126 8
(road) Triton Central 3-1 126 9
8. Ev. Mater Dei 2-2 116 3
9. Ft. Wayne Luers 2-2 80 10
10. Cass 4-0 40 NO

Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A














Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvt
1. Indpls Lutheran (15) 4-0 316 1
2. Adams Central (1) 4-0 284 2
3. N. Judson 4-0 212 4
4. Indpls Park Tudor 4-0 196 5
5. N. Decatur 4-0 192 6
6. S. Adams 3-1 122 3
7. Dr 4-0 116 7
8. Carroll (Flora) 4-0 112 8
9. S. Putnam 3-1 50 9
10. Tecumseh 4-0 30 NO

Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.

