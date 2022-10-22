Indiana high school football playoffs: Sectional scores, statistics

We made it.

It’s the best time of the year: The Indiana high school football state tournament. Sectionals get going tonight, and we’ll have you covered all night long.

Insider Kyle Neddenriep has all of your preview content:

Predictions:Wipe the slate clean. Who will advance?

More:The 10 best games this week

He also has class-by-class breakdowns for 4A, 3A, 2A and Class A.

Quite a game between Heritage Christian and Northeastern

That New Pal deficit didn’t last long

New Palestine trails — for the first time all season

Scecina adds are:

Heritage Christian up 35-24 over Northeastern:

HALFTIME SCORES:

New Pal creates some separation

We’ve got a ballgame

Danville and Scecina add on

Lutheran up two scores, and Scecina gets on the board first.

Martinsville is cruising

Roncalli and New Pal take early leads

Danville finds the end zone.

Guerin is on the board first against Oak Hill

Defense —> Offense

Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21

Scecina 49, Switzerland County 0

Martinsville 49, Greenwood 0

Martinsville 7 28 0 14 — 49 Greenwood 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Plays:

M — Ian Nuckles 16 pass from Tyler Adkins (Ethan Haenlein kick)

M — Garrett Skaggs 68 pass from Adkins (Haenlein kick)

M — Joshua Jones 16 pass from Adkins (Haenlein kick)

M — Name N/A 24 pass from Adkins (Haenlein kick)

M — Brayden Shrake 2 run (Haenlein kick)

M — Shrake 16 run (Haenlein kick)

M — Lucas Dewey 1 run (Haenlein kick)

Individual Stats:

Rushing — Martinsville: Shrake 18-77, Dewey 4-8, team 1-(minus-1). Greenwood: Marcus Stokes 14-76, Jackson Haessig 8-35, Alan Burnett 7-11, Brock Riddle 3-3, Ayden Houseman 1-(minus-1).

Passing — Martinsville: Adkins 9-10-0, 176. Greenwood: Riddle 9-18-2, 47.

Receiving — Martinsville: Skaggs 3-93, Nuckles 2-20, Jones 1-16, team 3-47. Greenwood: Carter Campbell 4-29, Ethan Pringle 1-15, Burnett 2-4, Josh Amburgy 2-(minus-1).

Monrovia 53, Purdue Poly 14

Monrovia 27 13 6 7 — 53 Purdue Poly 0 0 6 8 — 14

Scoring Plays

M — Dustin Kostrzewski 71 run (Emery Newlin kick)

M — Kostrzewski 17 run (Newlin kick)

M — Kostrzewski 21 run (run failed)

M — Brayton Belcher 26 run (Newlin kick)

M — Corbin Byrnes 14 pass from Eli Wagner (run failed)

M — Jozy Hand 18 run (Newlin kick)

M — Ethan Followell 34 run (run failed)

PP — Kobe Jenkins 7 pass from Solomon Livingston (pass failed)

M — Noah Breeden 3 run (Newlin kick)

PP —Moses Etabo 63 pass from Livingston (Eli Hannon pass from Livington)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Monrovia: Kostrzewski 9-158, Belcher 6-78, Hand 7-71, Followell 2-44, Dominic Kindle 5-36, Breeden 3-14, Isaiah Ramos 1-6, Wagner 1-5, Asher Clements 1-5 , Eli Hornberger 3-4, team 2-0. Purdue Poly: Mitch Wheeler 3-14, Livingston 3-13, Adam Harkness 1-0, Jonquil Muse 2-(minus-3), Jenkins 1-(minus-4).

Passing — Monrovia: Wagner 2-6-0, 24. Purdue Poly: Livingston 15-28-1, 155.

Receiving — Monrovia: Byrnes 1-14, Eli Welch 1-10. Purdue Poly: Etabo 2-68, Juju Primus 7-37, Hannon 4-36, Eddie Williams 1-8, Jenkins 1-7.

FINAL SCORES:

Bedford North Lawrence 42, Shelbyville 21

Brebeuf 35, Northview 7

Covenant Christian 66, Parke Heritage 0

Danville 40, Tri-West 21

Greenfield-Central 34, Pendleton Heights 28

Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21

Lapel 49, Winchester 19

Lutheran 42, South Putnam 0

Martinsville 49, Greenwood 0

Monrovia 54, Purdue Poly 14

Roncalli 57, Shortridge 0

Scecina 49, Switzerland County 0

Sheridan 62, Union City 0

50 Traders Point Christian, 6 Clinton Central

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 7