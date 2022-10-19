Indiana high school basketball players on 2022-23 NBA rosters

The 2022-23 NBA season begins this week, and at least 20 players from IHSAA high schools and/or Indiana Colleges will make NBA rosters.

Indiana University leads the way with six players, and Notre Dame has two. Butler, Evansville IUPUI, Indiana State, Purdue and Purdue Fort Wayne each have one.

Four IndyStar Mr. Basketball winners start the season on rosters: Eric Gordon (2007), Gary Harris (’12), Trey Lyles (’14) and Romeo Langford (’18).

Here’s the list. Of course, rosters can change often, so others may join it.

OG Anunoby, Indiana University, Toronto

He’s in his 6th season with the Toronto Raptors after being selected 23rd in the 2017 draft. Anunoby has increased his scoring average in each season, reaching 17.1 last year. He also matched career highs in rebounding (5.5) and steals (1.5) in 2021-22. However, injuries have limited him to less than 50 games each of the past two seasons.

