Indiana football vs. Ohio State betting odds, TV, radio, key players

The Indiana Hoosiers trudge toward the end of the season with a visit to No. 2 Ohio State.

IU (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) are coming off a blowout loss to Penn State. The Hoosiers are unsettled at quarterback. Connor Bazelak was out with an injury. Jack Tuttle, Dexter Williams and Brendan Sorsby saw the field. Indiana won its first three games and has lost six in a row.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) are coming off a disappointing win over Northwestern in terrible weather. They appear to be on track to meet undefeated Michigan in the Big Game on Thanksgiving weekend.

Indiana football vs. Ohio State time, TV, radio

Time: Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

TV: Fox

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis and here.

Is IU favored against Ohio State?

Ohio State is a 40-point favorite, according to Draft Kings. The over/under is 57.5 points.

IU key players

Indiana quarterbacks have completed 55% of their passes for 2,253 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; Emery Simmons (32 catches for 335 yards, 1 TD); Shaun Shivers (399 rushing yards, 4 TDs); Aaron Casey (70 tackles, 9 for loss).

Ohio State key players

CJ Stroud (68% completions, 2,453 yards, 29 TDs, 4 INTs); Marvin Harrison Jr. (53 catches, 834 yards, 10 TDs); Miyan Williams (636 rushing yards, 6.2 per carry), 12 TDs; Tommy Eichenberg (85 tackles, 8 for loss); Mike Hall Jr. (7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks).