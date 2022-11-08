Indiana football vs. Ohio State betting odds, TV, radio, key players

The Indiana Hoosiers trudge toward the end of the season with a visit to No. 2 Ohio State.

IU (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) are coming off a blowout loss to Penn State. The Hoosiers are unsettled at quarterback. Connor Bazelak was out with an injury. Jack Tuttle, Dexter Williams and Brendan Sorsby saw the field. Indiana won its first three games and has lost six in a row.

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) are coming off a disappointing win over Northwestern in terrible weather. They appear to be on track to meet undefeated Michigan in the Big Game on Thanksgiving weekend.

Indiana football vs. Ohio State time, TV, radio

Time: Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

TV: Fox

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis and here.

