Indiana football transfer Portal tracker, roster updates

The college football transfer Portal officially opened Dec. 5 for non-graduate transfers, and in earlier days for graduate transfers. In this new era of the transfer portal, roster reshuffling is to be expected for a majority of college football programs, especially early on in the offseason.

For Indiana, after winning just six total games over the last two seasons, roster changes are likely to be plentiful as it heads into the 2022-23 offseason. After reaching back-to-back January Bowl games in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Hoosiers finished with a 2-10 record in 2021 and 4-8 in 2022.

As a result of the personnel changes that are expected to take place in the coming weeks and months, Peegs.com will continue tracking roster updates throughout the entire offseason and leading up to Indiana’s 2023 campaign.

This story will be updated regularly as roster additions and attritions are announced throughout this offseason.

Outgoing transfers (10)

Q Charles Campbell (announced on Nov. 28) – Campbell will go down as one of the top Kickers in Indiana football history. The Tennessee native ended his career with the Hoosiers 8th all-time in field goals made with 39, and he is 14th in school history in points scored with 190. Campbell was 37-of-51 on field goals in his career, and is extra points he was a perfect 73-for-73. Campbell has one season of eligibility remaining.

QB Connor Bazelak (announced on Nov. 29) – Bazelak’s stint in Bloomington lasted only one season as he announced his intention to enter the transfer Portal shortly following the end of IU’s 2022 campaign. Bazelak, a former Missouri transfer, came to IU with high hopes, but he was benched late in the season in favor of redshirt sophomore QB Dexter Williams II. Bazelak’s pocket-passer skillset allowed him to start nine of 12 games, tallying 2,312 passing yards for 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Bazelak has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

DB Lem Watley-Neely (announced on Nov. 29) – Watley-Neely didn’t emerge until this past season at Indiana, when he appeared in 10 games and recorded nine tackles and one pass breakup. Watley-Neely redshirted in the 2020 season as a true freshman and did not see any action in 2021. Watley-Neely has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

WR Javon Swinton (announced on Dec. 2) – Swinton made an impact in all three seasons he played at Indiana, including making 28 appearances and three starts in three seasons with the Hoosiers. He accumulated 31 catches for 289 yards and one touchdown throughout his IU career. Swinton has three seasons of Eligibility remaining.

OLB Dasan McCullough (announced on Dec. 4) – The highest-rated Recruit in Indiana history, McCullough made sure to leave his mark during his Lone season in Bloomington this past season. McCullough, the son of former Indiana running back’s Coach and now-Notre Dame running back’s Coach Deland McCullough, appeared in 10 games and made four starts as a true freshman. They ranked No. 1 in the Nation among true freshman with 6.5 tackles for loss, and top-5 among true freshman in total tackles (49) and sacks (4). McCullough has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

YOU AJ Barner (announced on Dec. 4) – Barner had to wait his turn for several years at tight end before being named a full-time starter and Captain for Indiana in the 2022 season. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Barner’s skillset and athleticism are intriguing for most power-conference teams in the nation. In his Indiana career, he played in 30 games with 11 starts and compiled 42 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Barner has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

WR Malachi Holt-Bennett (announced on Dcc. 4) – Holt-Bennett was one of the most promising receivers for Indiana in the two seasons he spent with the program. Across both seasons, Holt-Bennett appeared in 17 games with two starts, and tallied seven catches for 199 yards and one touchdown. Holt-Bennett has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

QB Jack Tuttle (announced on Dec. 4) – Tuttle spent four seasons at Indiana after transferring from Utah ahead of the 2019 season. The former four-star recruit never quite lived up to his high-school hype as injuries and inconsistent playing time limited his opportunities in Bloomington. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Tuttle appeared in 15 games at IU with four starts, and racked up 901 passing yards for five touchdowns and six interceptions. Perhaps Tuttle’s Greatest game at IU came in the 2020 regular season finale at No. 16 Wisconsin, when led Indiana to its first win at Camp Randall Stadium since 1987. Tuttle has one season of Eligibility remaining.

DB Christopher Keys (announced on Dec. 4) – A promising Recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, Keys struggled to make a name for himself across three seasons at Indiana. Keys played sparingly in his first two seasons, redshirting in 2020 and appearing in two games in 2021. This past season, however, Keys earned significantly more playing time as he played in 10 games and his first two-career starts. For his career, Keys totaled 15 tackles and one pass breakup. Keys has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

OL Randy Holtz (announced on Dec. 4) – A former three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, Holtz’s size and physicality gave IU hope that he could develop into a key piece on its Offensive line. However, playing time was sparse in his first two seasons as he appeared in 14 total games across three seasons, including a redshirt year in 2020. Holtz has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

—–

Incoming transfers (0)

None yet announced as of Dec. 4

—–

Departures due to NFL Draft (3)

RB Shaun Shivers – Declared for NFL Draft (announced on Nov. 28) – A former Auburn transfer, Shivers spent one season at Indiana before exhausting his college eligibility. The 5-foot-7, 188-pound tailback started all 12 games for IU this past season, totaling 143 carries for 592 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 22 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown.

WR/KR DJ Matthews Jr. – Declared for NFL Draft (announced on Dec. 1) – A former Florida State transfer, Matthews appeared on his way to a breakout 2021 season at Indiana before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in week four against Western Kentucky. Prior to the injury, the speedster had amassed 13 catches for 165 yards, rreturned four punts for 83 yards, including a career-long 81-yard touchdown against Idaho, also rushed twice for 28 yards and a touchdown.

LB Bradley Jennings Jr. – Declared for NFL Draft (announced on Dec. 5) – Jennings came to Indiana after playing four seasons for the Miami Hurricanes. He appeared in 11 games with five starts and he was tied for fifth on the team in tackles with 55. He also recorded five pass break-ups, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a QB hurry. With the Hurricanes the Jacksonville native played in 35 games with 11 starts and he had 68 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, three QB hurries, one pass break-up and one fumble recovery.