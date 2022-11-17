Indiana football: Tom Allen not naming starting quarterback against Michigan State

Indiana football head Coach Tom Allen won’t be naming a starting quarterback for the Hoosiers’ upcoming game against Michigan State, he said in his Weekly press conference Monday.

Tom Allen says the goal at quarterback is to put the team in a position to win. Says they’ll evaluate the performance of the quarterbacks throughout the week. Does not name a starter. #iufb — LC Norton (@ByLCNorton) November 14, 2022

When healthy, Mizzou transfer Connor Bazelak has gotten the starting nod at quarterback. They led Indiana’s offense down the field in the fourth quarter of week one to get the win over Illinois.

Indiana turned to longtime backup Jack Tuttle when Bazelak was injured against Penn State, although Tuttle himself went down with an injury against the Nittany Lions. Dexter Williams II saw action this past Saturday against Ohio State, entering the game after Bazelak was pulled, and finished with two passing touchdowns.

Allen has previously declined to name Indiana’s starting quarterback against both Illinois and Penn State.

With the choice presumably down to Bazelak and Williams, it should be noted that Allen said Indiana would prioritize playing its younger players against Michigan State and Purdue following the loss to Ohio State.