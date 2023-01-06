Indiana Football Lands Wake Forest Running Back Transfer Christian Turner

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Christian Turner announced via Twitter on Friday that he is transferring to Indiana for his final season of college football.

Turner is a 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back who rushed for 516 yards and seven touchdowns on 128 attempts for Wake Forest in 2022. He had a similar season for the Demon Deacons in 2021, carrying the ball 126 times for 506 yards and five touchdowns. He was also used sparingly in the passing game, hauling in nine passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons at Wake Forest.

