Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Questions surround the Indiana quarterback room a month into the offseason.

Quarterback Dexter Williams II showed potential when he led Indiana to a 39-31 win at Michigan State in his first career start. His ability to run, coupled with true freshman running back Jaylin Lucas’ game-breaking speed kept the Spartans’ defense off balance.

With steady improvement by Williams as a passer in the offseason, he and Lucas looked like a young and exciting offensive duo to build around. But Midway through the first quarter against Purdue is No. 26 – with Indiana driving and leading 7-3 on a 71-yard Lucas read-option touchdown – Williams went down with a non-contact knee injury.

