Indiana football depth chart ahead of week six game vs. Michigan

The Indiana football program released an updated depth chart ahead of its week six Homecoming game against No. 4 Michigan. The Hoosiers are coming off a second-straight loss after losing to Nebraska, 35-21, last Saturday in Lincoln.

The only changes to the depth chart this week reside in the reshuffling of the Offensive line. Redshirt junior Zach Carpenter made his return to the starting lineup Saturday after missing the two previous games with a hand injury. However, due to the injury, Carpenter started at left guard instead of center, which forced the redshirt junior Mike Katic to handle that snapping duties at center. The switch in positions between Carpenter and Katic was reflected on this week’s depth chart.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight and redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy Flipped spots at center, with the former now listed as the No. 2 behind Katic and the latter as the third-stringer. Murphy made his first two career starts against Western Kentucky and Cincinnati, but with Knight and Carpenter both seemingly healthy enough to play, Murphy has slid down the depth chart.

Below is the full depth chart: (Players are listed in order of their standing at each position. Any position with “–OR–” denotes multiple players at the same spot on the depth chart)

OFFENSE

Left tackle

Fifth-year senior Luke Haggard

Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.

Left guard

Redshirt junior Zach Carpenter

Redshirt freshman Vinny Fiacable

Center

Redshirt junior Mike Katic

Redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight

Redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy

Right guard

Redshirt junior Tim Weaver

Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson

Right tackle

Fifth-year senior Parker Hanna

Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.

Wide receiver

Junior Andison Coby

Sophomore Donaven McCulley

Junior Javon Swinton

Wide receiver

Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.

Senior Emery Simmons

Wide receiver

Junior Cam Camper

Sophomore Malachi Holt-Bennett

Tight end

Junior AJ Barner

Redshirt freshman James Bomba –OR– redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt

Quarterback

Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak

Redshirt senior Jack Tuttle

Running back

Fifth-year senior Shaun Shivers

Senior Josh Henderson

Freshman Jaylin Lucas

——

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Redshirt junior Beau Robbins

Redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson

Fifth-year senior James Head Jr.

Defensive tackle

Fifth-year senior Demarcus Elliott

Redshirt senior JH Tevis

Redshirt junior LeDarrius Cox

Nose tackle

Senior Sio Piotstoto’a

Redshirt senior Patrick Lucas Jr.

Bull

Sixth-year senior Alfred Bryant

Freshman Dasan McCullough

Middle linebacker

Redshirt senior Aaron Casey

Sixth-year senior Bradley Jennings Jr.

Stinger linebacker

Fifth-year senior Cam Jones

Redshirt junior Jared Casey –OR– redshirt freshman Matt Hohlt

Husky

Redshirt senior Noah Pierre

Sophomore Jordan Grier

Cornerback

Fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams

Redshirt freshman Brylan Lanier –OR– redshirt sophomore Christopher Keys

Safety

Fifth-year senior Devon Matthews

Redshirt junior Josh Sanguinetti –OR– junior Bryson Bonds

Safety

Sixth-year safety Bryant Fitzgerald

Sixth-year safety Jonathan Haynes

Cornerback

Senior Tiawan Mullen

Redshirt sophomore Lem Watley-Neely

—–

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker

Redshirt senior Charles Campbell

Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman

Kickoff specialist

Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman

Redshirt senior Charles Campbell

Punter

Sophomore James Evans

Sophomore Alejandro Quintero

Long snapper

Senior Sean Wracher

Redshirt sophomore Jake Wellman

Holder

Sophomore James Evans

Sophomore Alejandro Quintero

Kick returner

Freshman Omar Cooper Jr.

Freshman Jaylin Lucas

Punter returner

Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.

Redshirt freshman Connor Delp