Indiana football depth chart ahead of week six game vs. Michigan
The Indiana football program released an updated depth chart ahead of its week six Homecoming game against No. 4 Michigan. The Hoosiers are coming off a second-straight loss after losing to Nebraska, 35-21, last Saturday in Lincoln.
The only changes to the depth chart this week reside in the reshuffling of the Offensive line. Redshirt junior Zach Carpenter made his return to the starting lineup Saturday after missing the two previous games with a hand injury. However, due to the injury, Carpenter started at left guard instead of center, which forced the redshirt junior Mike Katic to handle that snapping duties at center. The switch in positions between Carpenter and Katic was reflected on this week’s depth chart.
Additionally, redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight and redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy Flipped spots at center, with the former now listed as the No. 2 behind Katic and the latter as the third-stringer. Murphy made his first two career starts against Western Kentucky and Cincinnati, but with Knight and Carpenter both seemingly healthy enough to play, Murphy has slid down the depth chart.
Below is the full depth chart: (Players are listed in order of their standing at each position. Any position with “–OR–” denotes multiple players at the same spot on the depth chart)
OFFENSE
Left tackle
Fifth-year senior Luke Haggard
Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.
Left guard
Redshirt junior Zach Carpenter
Redshirt freshman Vinny Fiacable
Center
Redshirt junior Mike Katic
Redshirt sophomore Cameron Knight
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Murphy
Right guard
Redshirt junior Tim Weaver
Redshirt sophomore Kahlil Benson
Right tackle
Fifth-year senior Parker Hanna
Redshirt freshman Joshua Sales Jr.
Wide receiver
Junior Andison Coby
Sophomore Donaven McCulley
Junior Javon Swinton
Wide receiver
Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.
Senior Emery Simmons
Wide receiver
Junior Cam Camper
Sophomore Malachi Holt-Bennett
Tight end
Junior AJ Barner
Redshirt freshman James Bomba –OR– redshirt freshman Aaron Steinfeldt
Quarterback
Redshirt junior Connor Bazelak
Redshirt senior Jack Tuttle
Running back
Fifth-year senior Shaun Shivers
Senior Josh Henderson
Freshman Jaylin Lucas
——
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Redshirt junior Beau Robbins
Redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson
Fifth-year senior James Head Jr.
Defensive tackle
Fifth-year senior Demarcus Elliott
Redshirt senior JH Tevis
Redshirt junior LeDarrius Cox
Nose tackle
Senior Sio Piotstoto’a
Redshirt senior Patrick Lucas Jr.
Bull
Sixth-year senior Alfred Bryant
Freshman Dasan McCullough
Middle linebacker
Redshirt senior Aaron Casey
Sixth-year senior Bradley Jennings Jr.
Stinger linebacker
Fifth-year senior Cam Jones
Redshirt junior Jared Casey –OR– redshirt freshman Matt Hohlt
Husky
Redshirt senior Noah Pierre
Sophomore Jordan Grier
Cornerback
Fifth-year senior Jaylin Williams
Redshirt freshman Brylan Lanier –OR– redshirt sophomore Christopher Keys
Safety
Fifth-year senior Devon Matthews
Redshirt junior Josh Sanguinetti –OR– junior Bryson Bonds
Safety
Sixth-year safety Bryant Fitzgerald
Sixth-year safety Jonathan Haynes
Cornerback
Senior Tiawan Mullen
Redshirt sophomore Lem Watley-Neely
—–
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker
Redshirt senior Charles Campbell
Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman
Kickoff specialist
Redshirt sophomore Chris Freeman
Redshirt senior Charles Campbell
Punter
Sophomore James Evans
Sophomore Alejandro Quintero
Long snapper
Senior Sean Wracher
Redshirt sophomore Jake Wellman
Holder
Sophomore James Evans
Sophomore Alejandro Quintero
Kick returner
Freshman Omar Cooper Jr.
Freshman Jaylin Lucas
Punter returner
Sixth-year senior DJ Matthews Jr.
Redshirt freshman Connor Delp