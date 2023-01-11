Indiana Football Adds UTEP Linebacker Darryl Minor Jr. Through Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football will have two Minor Brothers on the 2023 roster.

Indiana officially announced the addition of Texas Tech defensive back Kobee Minor on Tuesday, followed by UTEP linebacker Darryl Minor Jr. joining the Hoosiers.

