Indiana Football Adds UTEP Linebacker Darryl Minor Jr. Through Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football will have two Minor Brothers on the 2023 roster.
Indiana officially announced the addition of Texas Tech defensive back Kobee Minor on Tuesday, followed by UTEP linebacker Darryl Minor Jr. joining the Hoosiers.
Darryl Minor, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker, spent the 2022 season at UTEP, where he appeared in three games. Prior to UTEP, Minor began his college career at Tyler Junior College, roughly 100 miles east of Dallas, Tex.
Minor put up big numbers at Tyler, leading the team with 12 tackles for loss and tying for the team lead with 4.5 sacks across eight games as a freshman in 2020. He played in all 12 games at Tyler in 2021, finishing second on the team with 90 total tackles. For the second consecutive season, he led the team with 21 tackles for loss.
Minor committed to Tyler out of Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Tex., where he made 97 tackles with 13.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions as a senior. This led to Minor’s selection to the first-team All-District 7-5A Division II.
Minor joins a linebacker room coached by defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, who enters his second season at Indiana. The Hoosiers lost three-time Captain Cam Jones and sixth-leading tackler Bradley Jennings Jr. from last year, but leading tackler Aaron Casey returns to lead this position group.
