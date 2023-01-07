Indiana Football Adds Fordham Wide Receiver Dequece Carter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Dequece Carter announced on Saturday via Twitter that he is transferring to Indiana.

Carter is a 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver with one year of remaining eligibility. He spent the last four seasons at Fordham, where he racked up 3,035 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in his career. Carter made an immediate impact at Fordham, making 53 receptions for 723 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. He was named a HERO Sports Freshman All-American.

