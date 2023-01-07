Indiana Football Adds Fordham Wide Receiver Dequece Carter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Dequece Carter announced on Saturday via Twitter that he is transferring to Indiana.

Carter is a 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver with one year of remaining eligibility. He spent the last four seasons at Fordham, where he racked up 3,035 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in his career. Carter made an immediate impact at Fordham, making 53 receptions for 723 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. He was named a HERO Sports Freshman All-American.

Carter’s most productive season came as a senior in 2022 when he hauled in 56 passes for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns. They earned first-team All-Patriot League honors in three consecutive seasons.

Before joining Fordham, Carter played for head coach Scott Braswell at Woodbury Forest School in Orange, Va. He earned all-state honors three years in a row, and was named 2018 Virginia Prep School Player of the Year. 247Sports ranked Carter as a two-star Recruit and the No. 361 wide receiver in the class of 2019. He chose Fordham over offers from Appalachian State and Tulane.

Carter is the second wide receiver to transfer to Indiana this week, along with Clemson transfer EJ Williams. This duo joins an Indiana wide receiver room coached by Adam Henry. Junior college transfer Cam Camper led Indiana with 46 receptions, 569 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, but he tore his ACL in Week 8 at Rutgers. Emery Simmons, Andison Coby and Donaven McCulley also project to be top wide receiver targets for Indiana in 2023.