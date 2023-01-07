Indiana Football Adds Fordham Wide Receiver Dequece Carter
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Dequece Carter announced on Saturday via Twitter that he is transferring to Indiana.
Carter is a 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver with one year of remaining eligibility. He spent the last four seasons at Fordham, where he racked up 3,035 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns in his career. Carter made an immediate impact at Fordham, making 53 receptions for 723 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2019. He was named a HERO Sports Freshman All-American.
Carter’s most productive season came as a senior in 2022 when he hauled in 56 passes for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns. They earned first-team All-Patriot League honors in three consecutive seasons.
Before joining Fordham, Carter played for head coach Scott Braswell at Woodbury Forest School in Orange, Va. He earned all-state honors three years in a row, and was named 2018 Virginia Prep School Player of the Year. 247Sports ranked Carter as a two-star Recruit and the No. 361 wide receiver in the class of 2019. He chose Fordham over offers from Appalachian State and Tulane.
Scroll to Continue
Carter is the second wide receiver to transfer to Indiana this week, along with Clemson transfer EJ Williams. This duo joins an Indiana wide receiver room coached by Adam Henry. Junior college transfer Cam Camper led Indiana with 46 receptions, 569 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, but he tore his ACL in Week 8 at Rutgers. Emery Simmons, Andison Coby and Donaven McCulley also project to be top wide receiver targets for Indiana in 2023.
- INDIANA FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: In our Indiana football transfer Portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their Collegiate Eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason. CLICK HERE
- CLEMSON WR EJ WILLIAMS TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football Landed wide receiver transfer EJ Williams, a former top-100 Recruit from Phenix City, Ala. who spent the last three seasons at Clemson. CLICK HERE
- WAKE FOREST RB CHRISTIAN TURNER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Former Wake Forest and Michigan running back Christian Turner is joining the Indiana football program for his final season of eligibility, he announced on Friday. CLICK HERE
- STANFORD CB NICOLAS TOOMER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football picked up its third commitment of the day through the transfer Portal with Stanford cornerback Nicolas Toomer. CLICK HERE
- 2023 RECRUITING CLASS: Indiana signed 16 players during the early signing period on Dec. 21, including 11 high school players and 5 collegiate transfers. Here’s a full breakdown of each player, complete with quotes from Coach Tom Allen. CLICK HERE
- IU LOOKING FOR VETERAN QB IN PORTAL: Indiana football Coach Tom Allen said he hopes to add an older quarterback through the transfer Portal this offseason due to Dexter Williams’ injury and numerous outgoing transfers. Here are some options. CLICK HERE
.