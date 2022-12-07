Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen Declares for NFL Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football took another hit on Wednesday when cornerback Tiawan Mullen declared for the NFL Draft.

Mullen’s decision to forgo his fifth year of eligibility doesn’t come as a surprise – he considered leaving for the NFL last offseason – but that doesn’t lessen the impact of his loss.

Mullen was a mainstay at cornerback for four seasons, making an immediate impact as a freshman out of Coconut Creek High School near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. During Mullen’s freshman season in 2019, he tied for the Big Ten lead with 13 pass breakups and earned first-team freshman All-American.

